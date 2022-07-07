ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This teen is ready to bring her love of songwriting, performing to 80/35 Music Festival

IOWA, USA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 80/35 Music Festival is back. Downtown Des Moines will be filled with the music of big headliners and homegrown acts this weekend, July 8 & 9. For one young artist taking the stage, it's an opportunity to...

We Are Iowa

80/35 Music Festival returns after 2 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Downtown Des Moines will soon be filled with music ranging from jazz to metal as the 80/35 Music Festival begins later today. The two-day event is returning for the first time since the pandemic began. Local 5 met with Festival Director Mickey Davis to learn...
Who’s Ready For Taylor Fest in Des Moines?

You heard the rumors from Inez, and they were true… Taylor Fest is coming to you! Come party with us on the dance floor at Wooly’s on August 19 as we take you on a career-spanning journey through Taylor Swift’s extensive catalog of music. This is a party for Swifties BY Swifties, where everyone is the main character. We’ll be playing everything from early to current hits as well as deep cuts & collabs. Song requests are encouraged & welcomed. Get your tickets HERE.
iowa.media

Creston showed up for Molly Hatchet

In a tour line up including shows in France, Italy, Germany and Las Vegas, the southern rock band Molly Hatchet made a stop in small town Iowa. After local band, Ridin’ Shotgun, opened up Party in the Park Saturday at McKinley Park, the members of Molly Hatchet took the stage.
Axios

Hidden Des Moines: Photographer showcases the city's secret beauty

When Matthew von Schenkel moved to downtown Des Moines from Cedar Rapids last year, he was alone and needed something to occupy his time. After getting inspired by similar concepts, he started "Hidden Des Moines" last August — an Instagram account that showcases the often overlooked beauty and secret crevices of the city.
WHO 13

Hot-air balloons filled the sky for the Lake Red Rock Balloonfest

PELLA, Iowa — The annual Lake Red Rock Balloonfest kicked off this weekend by sending colorful hot-air balloons into the sky Saturday morning. The 11th annual festival will host a plethora of activities all day today. Some activities include live music, food trucks, and a lighted boat parade. There are also activities for kids at […]
We Are Iowa

Iowa musicians prepare for Celebration in Brass 2022

ANKENY, Iowa — The clicking of the metronome. The directions from instructors. Every beat, every step, has to be perfect. This is the reality for the Colt Cadets, a drum and bugle corps from Dubuque. The group has repeatedly gone over their routine at the Ankeny stadium in preparation for Iowa's drum corps competition, Celebration in Brass 2022.
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

How Hy-Vee Wants to Solve for Health and Convenience

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is looking to help customers seeking a balance of convenience and health with a series of programs this month focused on healthy, simple summer meal solutions. The offerings will include a monthlong program designed to encourage healthful eating habits, live virtual cooking classes and camps,...
KCCI.com

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — A rare "brain-eating amoeba" has temporarily closed an Iowa beach. The beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County is closed temporarily for swimming effective immediately. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the closure on Thursday night. The closure is because...
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Why does Des Moines allow this street dumpster?

Question: Why does the City of Des Moines allow dumpsters to be parked on the streets for months at a time?This dumpster next to Capital Square has been the home [of] vermin and stench for at least 5 years. What is the deal? — Bruce Gast of WDMState of play: Jason and Linh used to work in Capital Square. We can vouch that a dumpster had been located on Fifth Street between Locust and Walnut streets for years and was still there in April when Bruce asked this question.Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, didn't return our inquiries about the matter.So we forwarded Bruce's question to the city's neighborhood services department on April 21 and were updated on several occasions that city staff were looking into it.Driving the news: The dumpster's longtime tenure on Fifth Street is over.After being contacted about the dumpster, Capital Square's management notified the city that it is being removed, Devin Perry, a DSM spokesperson told us last week.Of note: If plans change, owners will need to obtain a permit to relocate the dumpster on the street, Perry said. Dumpsters be gone: Fifth Street as it looked Saturday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
