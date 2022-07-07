ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of 4, jury finds

By Alaa Elassar, Paradise Afshar
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seattle police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017, an inquest jury concluded...

Comments

hello
2d ago

wait a minute that baby she was carrying was its own person who was not committing any crime so why aren't they being charged with the death of the baby? or is it that killing a fetus is only murder when it's by abortion?

Reply(113)
296
Jaron Townsend
2d ago

Ok police let's have that same energy with school shooters unlike one in Texas letting innocent children get killed. Justified killing school shooters right?

Reply(36)
232
Louise Todd
2d ago

This was a difficult case and I do offer my condolences to the Lyle's family. Police officers die everyday after responding to calls about family violence and from people like Charlena who suffer from mental illness. i am personally thankfully that these officers did not loose their lives but also realize and feel sad about the mental toll I know this case has taken on them. I wish the best going forward for these officers and their families.

Reply(25)
103
 

