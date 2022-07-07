White House says Supreme Court decisions part of 'ultra-MAGA' extremism

Venezuela, Chavez, 1999; Maduro, 2015. USA, Biden, 2021. It starts with criticism of the decisions of the Supreme Court and attacks on justices themselves. Then packing the court with the assistance of radical legislators. Ultimately, a subjugation of the Court and no checks on executives and legislators. Didn't work out well for Venezuelans.
The Biden Administration is attacking American citizens. They're are calling Christians and Conservatives enemies of the State.
Maga extremism is the want to Make America Great Again!!! something that the left can't seem to say or do!!! the Left seems to want Americans in poverty so that they can enrich there personal pockets!!! GO WOKE GO BROKE!!! but hey good luck to all!!!
Related
'YOU take YOUR seat': Biden shows off 'White House instructions' for meeting
AOC botches numbers on conservative justices in Supreme Court reform push
Jim Jordan blasts Jan. 6 committee: Investigators 'altered evidence and lied'
'I'm done!' Republican John Cornyn WALKS OUT of gun legislation talks in wake of mass shootings as he vents 'people don’t want to make a decision'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'
Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says she would shoot her grandchildren in opposition of gun safety bill
Breaking: Russian Court Makes Ruling On Brittney Griner
RELATED PEOPLE
Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year
Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free
Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down
Latest Ginni Thomas controversy means the Supreme Court can't escape the 2020 election
The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico Supreme Court orders all-GOP county commission to certify primary's results
Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure
Justice Kagan warns parts of East Coast could be 'swallowed by the ocean' in dissent in EPA case
Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade
WashingtonExaminer
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 34