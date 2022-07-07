ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House says Supreme Court decisions part of 'ultra-MAGA' extremism

By Haisten Willis
 3 days ago

Santa Claws
2d ago

Venezuela, Chavez, 1999; Maduro, 2015. USA, Biden, 2021. It starts with criticism of the decisions of the Supreme Court and attacks on justices themselves. Then packing the court with the assistance of radical legislators. Ultimately, a subjugation of the Court and no checks on executives and legislators. Didn't work out well for Venezuelans.

Bart Jackson
2d ago

The Biden Administration is attacking American citizens. They're are calling Christians and Conservatives enemies of the State.

Robert Lincoln
1d ago

Maga extremism is the want to Make America Great Again!!! something that the left can't seem to say or do!!! the Left seems to want Americans in poverty so that they can enrich there personal pockets!!! GO WOKE GO BROKE!!! but hey good luck to all!!!

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

