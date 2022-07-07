ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

ISBE awards $30 million in School Maintenance Grants

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), has distributed the fiscal year 2022 School Maintenance Grants, totaling $30 million in state funding, to over 600 eligible applicants including the four districts in Crawford County. Grantees will use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state of Illinois.
The School Maintenance Grant Program is a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant open to school districts, cooperative high schools, vocational centers and special education cooperatives. Eligible applicants can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completing proposed maintenance projects.
“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our state’s youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments—as they deserve.”
“Each and every student in Illinois deserves access to safe and healthy facilities that support their well-being and academic growth,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “School districts across the state have significant facility needs. We learned from the pandemic how important ventilation is to preventing the spread of disease. These grants can help schools make necessary upgrades to make buildings safer, healthier and more energy efficient so they save taxpayer dollars in the long run. We are grateful to the General Assembly and the governor for the funding for these critically important School Maintenance Grants.”
In Crawford County, Hutsonville CUSD 1, Robinson CUSD 2, Palestine CUSD 3 and Oblong CUSD 4 were all awarded $50,000 from the grant funds.
To be eligible for School Maintenance Grants, applicants must be capable of matching any awarded state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years of funding dispersal. Funds must be used exclusively for the maintenance or upkeep of educational buildings, but applicants are given the freedom to submit projects that involve multiple types of work for a single building or a single type of improvement for several buildings.
There is compelling evidence that high-quality infrastructure facilitates better instruction, improves educational outcomes and protects student health. Simple improvements, such as better lighting, improved ventilation, updated heating and cooling and greater accessibility, can help keep students comfortable, healthy and engaged.
School Maintenance Grants are awarded in order of five priorities:
• Emergency projects made necessary by a disaster;
• Health/life safety projects to remodel or improve an existing structure;
• State priority projects necessary for energy conservation or to better serve students in an area where the applicant receives funding under Illinois School Code;
• Permanent improvement projects designed to upgrade building systems (e.g., HVAC, plumbing);
• And other.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Illinois

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Major fundraising underdogs among challengers to unseat Illinois incumbents

SPRINGFIELD — Four months before the general election, six incumbent state lawmakers appeared primed for an early rejection by voters based on unofficial tallies this week. The longest-serving of the incumbents to lose their primary election was Democratic Rep. Mike Zalewski, of Riverside, a founding member of the House’s “Mod Squad” of moderate Democrats. He was unseated by a more liberal challenger, Abdelnasser Rashid, of Justice, who had the backing of the progressive group Our Revolution, which has roots in the 2016 presidential campaign of U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Crawford County, IL
Crawford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Crawford County, IL
Education
City
Palestine, IL
capitolwolf.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KISS 106

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois Sheriffs' Association upset over new executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued an executive order this week that has many sheriffs across the state upset. Gov. Pritzker reissued and modified Executive Order 2020-24 to suspend the requirement of the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to notify county jails of the placement location within 20 days of the order.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Isbe#Cooperatives
thecentersquare.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
101wkqx.com

THIS is how much money is required to be happy in Illinois

According to a survey done by Purdue, you need around $99,015 a year to be ‘happy’ living in Illinois. That’s considered the minimum for a satiated life. For JUST ’emotional well-being’ it’s much lower at $56,000. Her we are compared to other states…. Indiana:...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Rain Reports: July 4th – July 9th

Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 4th through July 9th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Sheriffs Denounce Pritzker Order That Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jails

Sheriffs around Illinois are denouncing Governor JB Pritzker’s move to extend an executive order related to mentally ill county jail inmates. The new order renews the suspension of the state’s requirement to find psychiatric beds for inmates within 20 days after they’re found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pritzker issued that order this week… even as his Department of Human Services is in a court battle with Sangamon County over routinely failing to find suitable treatment beds for inmates within that 20-day timeframe. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association says the move is adding to the financial strain on county jails and jeopardizing the safety of jail inmates and staff.
ILLINOIS STATE
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
656
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy