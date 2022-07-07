ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages event returns for two weeks

By Latrice Hill
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your friends and family to participate in a two-week celebration of local food and drinks with the Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages event from July 11-24. All 30 participating restaurants are small businesses that will offer unique meals and menus for. in-person...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Featured Hot Listing: Inviting Stone French Country Estate in the Heart of Ruxton

Live authentically. Inviting stone French Country estate in the heart of Ruxton. Channel a European holiday every day. Relish the masterfully curated outdoor spaces. Alluring courtyards. Soothing water features. Impressive saltwater pool that beckons for a dip. Enjoy artisanal layers of greenery, lighting, and hardscape. Stunning interiors elevate your daily rhythms. Never tire of being greeted by your dazzling foyer. Chef’s cooking space with exquisite Brazilian marble and expansive island for entertaining. Gracious conservatory-style dining space. Five-star first-floor owner’s suite with decadent dressing area, gorgeous light-filled sitting area for morning tea or yoga, and serene spa bath. Fling open the doors and start your day with a healthy round of laps in the pool. This home lives like a vacation getaway. Seamless indoor/outdoor connection. Lose your sense of time and place. Privacy abounds. Fully finished lower level. Only minutes to Lake Roland Park, Atwater’s, Towson Towne Center, and Whole Foods. Incredibly zippy access to 83, 695, and everywhere you want to be. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
RUXTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Person Shot, Killed In Southeast Baltimore On Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said. Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed. Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting. Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy