Americans will soon be able to call or text 988 to talk to mental health counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Next week, all 50 states will roll out the new number for the crisis hotline so those experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance use issues, and any other emotional distress can quickly get the support and resources that they need (via BuzzFeed News). While the current number for the lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 — will still be available, the new 988 dialing code is a faster and more accessible way for people to seek life-saving help without dialing 911.

