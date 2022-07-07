ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

John Cannon Seeks Re-Election for Wicomico County Council

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md- Wicomico County President John Cannon is seeking re-election for his term on the council. With Maryland’s Early Primary Election voting opened up today and the official voting day is July 19th, Cannon is pointing to his achievements on the board. Cannon says he is drawing on...

Bay Net

Huntingtown Fire Department Hosts Calvert Sheriff Candidate Forum

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Wednesday, June 29th, the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department hosted the final Calvert County Sheriff’s Debate Forum before the 2022 Primary Election. The debate featured the current four Republican candidates running to replace retiring Sheriff Mike Evans; Craig Kontra, Ricky Cox, Mike Wilson, and Dave...
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County seeks projects for new grant

Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Wicomico County, MD
delawarepublic.org

Commission to distribute opioid settlement dollars holds first town hall

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D) and Attorney General Kathy Jennings (D) are holding a series of town halls seeking feedback on how the state should spend its settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Delaware will receive more than $100 million over the next 17 years from the settlement of a...
DELAWARE STATE
baysideoc.com

Sports facility will now head to referendum

Challenge to land purchase obtains signatures it needs. The fate of the not-yet-planned sports complex off Route 50 in Berlin, just north of Stephen Decatur High School, is teetering on a pin as efforts to put county government’s purchase of the. proposed 95.6-acre property for $7.15 million to a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton council to discuss Route 16 storage facility

Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Milford PD honored with certificate

MILFORD, Del. – The Vietnam Veterans of America recently stopped by the Milford Police Department to present them with a certificate, thanking them for serving the citizens of Sussex County. What a nice way to show appreciation for some of our local men and women in blue. The MPD...
WMDT.com

Rabid cat found in Pocomoke

POCOMOKE, Md. – The Worcester County Health Department is warning residents of a rabid cat in the Pocomoke area. We’re told the cat was found in the vicinity of Colona Road and is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. Health officials say that if you, your...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cape Gazette

Defend Louisiana campaign launched in Rehoboth Beach

About a mile south of President Joe Biden’s beach house backyard, an advocacy group from Louisiana against liquified gas export terminals launched a new campaign June 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The campaign is called Defend Louisiana, an initiative of Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an advocacy group that, according...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delaware.gov

Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta Set for Saturday, Aug. 6 on Nanticoke River

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Team competition is always intense in the recycled cardboard boat regatta sponsored by DNREC, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, the Town of Blades and other environmental partners/DNREC photo. The seventh annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta will cast off Saturday, Aug. 6 at the...
BLADES, DE
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD

