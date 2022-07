What if there was a crisis in Broward County and the leaders responsible for helping to solve it didn’t bother to show up?. We just found out. Amid a “housing affordability crisis” that the CEO of the United Way of Broward recently described as “the predominant issue affecting Broward residents,” the 15-member Broward Housing Council canceled its June 24 meeting “due to a lack of quorum,” its website says.

