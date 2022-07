OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting on June 16, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2022 to Menter Ambulance. Menter Ambulance was recognized for demonstrating outstanding leadership, adaptation and commitment in operating and expanding Menter Ambulance as a private ambulance service for Oswego County since 1952; for operating 16 advance life support ambulances; for being the primary EMS provider for nine towns, three villages and two cities in Oswego County; for employing over 140; for establishing a new 5,600 sf station in Oswego and doubling its station in Fulton to 14,000 sf; for establishing an EMT academy to grow their workforce directly; and for being a vital and integral part of the County’s healthcare system.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO