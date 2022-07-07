ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, CT

Norfolk Food Pantry Impacted by Inflation Costs

By Briceyda Landaverde
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk Food Pantry has been open for many years at the Church of Christ Congregational. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers started tracking how many families were in need of assistance. “Throughout COVID, we’ve probably fed about two to four families per day,” said Reverend Erick Olsen....

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

New Britain church gives away $5,000 at gas station

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Noble gas station in New Britain teamed up with a local church to help people’s pain at the pump. The family-owned gas station says that Grace C.M.E church reached out and said they wanted to give back to their community during such a difficult for many people financially. The church called it God and gas.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
WTNH

Mountain lion spotted in Connecticut town

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge residents were not the only ones enjoying the sun on Friday, as the Woodbridge Connecticut Police Department shared a few reports of mountain lion sightings on its Facebook page. One report came on Salem Road, with another less than five minutes away on...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Luxury Streetwear Clothing Brand Exploding Across Region; For Business Launched in Connecticut, Giving Back is Priority

Summer has been off to a hot start for Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of the popular luxury streetwear brand DK Movement. In addition to multiple radio and television appearances and a feature story in CT Fashion magazine, to highlight their exploding brand - which urges purchasers to Become Your Best Self - they’ve launched multiple initiatives to give back to their local community, including meeting with middle school-age youth earlier this month at a Career Day at the local Boys & Girls Club and contributing funds to support a local homeless shelter, Agape House.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Volunteers#Charity#The Norfolk Food Pantry#Battell Chapel
WTNH

Annual Petit family road race today

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Fifteen years after the murders of a Cheshire mother and her two daughters a foundation established in their memories continues to raise money for others through an annual 5K road race. Over $4.5 million has been raised by the Petit Family Foundation over the years...
CHESHIRE, CT
Live 95.9

Beware: MA Residents Need to Watch Out for Sneaky Gas Gift Card Scam

One thing Massachusetts residents can agree on is gas prices need to decrease. The price at the pump is slightly decreasing. I recently saw prices at a few locations in Great Barrington and the other southern Berkshire towns as well as Pittsfield hovering around $4.70 per gallon. That's not as bad as a few weeks ago but the prices really need to drop significantly if we want to be able to build up savings or pay for our mortgages, rent, food...you know take care of paying for other everyday necessities. There's no doubt that many Massachusetts residents are feeling cost of living pains.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTIC News Talk 1080

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Deer Stuck in Swamp in Deep River Rescued by Firefighters

Firefighters rescued a deer that was stuck in a swamp in Deep River on Saturday. Crews were called to Winthrop Road around 8:30 a.m. after getting a report of a deer stuck in the swamp. Firefighters and local animal control worked with the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection...
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Suede!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier Mix named Suede. Suede, whose name comes from his smooth, velvety, fawn-colored coat, loves the company of both humans and other dogs. While he likes to be active scenting and exploring, making an ideal hiking partner, he also would love to chill and watch TV with his owners.
Connecticut by the Numbers

Four Downtown Initiatives in Connecticut Earn National Accreditation

Four Connecticut Main Street programs – in Hartford, New Haven, Simsbury and Waterbury - have been designated as Accredited Main Street America™ programs for meeting rigorous performance standards, and in recognition of their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
itinyhouses.com

20’ Cozy Tiny House with Two Lofts For Just $55k

Whether you’re a digital nomad looking for a space you can call your own and take on your off-grid adventures, or are just someone looking to experience the tiny house lifestyle, this 20’ cozy tiny house with two lofts might just be the perfect space. Priced just right...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy