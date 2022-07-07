ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians To Promote Top Prospect Jones

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Guardians are calling up top prospect Nolan Jones to join the team when they start their series on Friday vs the Royals. Jones the Guardians 2016 MLB Draft second round...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

