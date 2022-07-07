ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Wood River exhibit relives river festival

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
WOOD RIVER - Riverbend residents soon will be able to relive the history of the Mississippi River Festival. Starting Saturday, the Wood River Museum and Visitor Center at 40 W. Ferguson Ave. will showcase artifacts from the festival (MRF). The exhibit will be available 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until...

ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

