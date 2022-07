Buffalo, NY – The Syracuse Mets finished up a seven-game series in Buffalo in style, taking down the Buffalo Bisons, 4-2, on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Western New York. The Mets grabbed five out of the seven games they played in Buffalo this week. Syracuse has won nine of its last 13 games and posted a 21-14 overall record since June 2nd, tied for the most wins and best record in the International League during that span.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO