Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Starting nightcap

Max Scherzer was back on the mound, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings of two-hit ball. His impressive return came after missing nearly seven weeks because of an oblique injury, and that lengthy absence is why the three-time Cy Young Award winner won’t be an All-Star in his first season with the New York Mets. The NL starter in last year’s game, Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA through his comeback Tuesday night in Cincinnati, only his ninth start this year. Scherzer is making a season-record $43.3 million in the first of his $130 million, three-year deal. But he isn’t the only player who got a big new contract before the 2022 season, and wasn’t on the All-Star rosters released Sunday. None of the 14 other players who signed deals worth at least $100 million, whether in free agency or to stay with their teams, is set to play in the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium, either. That includes three others who were All-Star starters last year with their old teams: Freddie Freeman, Nick Castellanos and Marcus Semien.

MLB ・ 15 MINUTES AGO