Mariners' Ty France: Activated Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

France (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. France sustained a Grade 2 flexor strain...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes tough-luck loss Sunday

Fulmer (2-3) allowed two unearned runs while retiring two batters and took the loss in Sunday's contest against the White Sox. Fulmer was on his way to three straight flyouts in the eighth inning, but Robbie Grossman misplayed a ball, allowing Luis Robert to get to second. The Tigers then intentionally walked Jose Abreu and called on Gregory Soto from the bullpen. Soto proceeded to allow both inherited runners to score, saddling Fulmer with a tough-luck loss. The righty has been solid this year despite the losing record, as he now has a 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 32.2 innings. Fulmer also has two saves in four opportunities, though Soto seems to have a pretty firm grip on the closer role at the moment.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Big game in win

Hayes went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk, three runs scored, and an RBI in an 8-6 win Sunday in Milwaukee. Hayes singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third, hit a solo blast in the fifth and walked and scored in the ninth. Coming into the game, the 25-year-old was 10-for-69 with one homer in his last 18 contests. It was just the second time that he had multiple extra-base hits in a game all season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Starting Saturday

Stroman (shoulder) will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports. Stroman spent a month on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, but he made a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Iowa and allowed five runs in 2.2 innings. Since the right-hander is starting Saturday's matchup, Drew Smyly (oblique) will likely start Sunday's series finale.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

76ers' Julian Champagnie: Out for rest of Summer League

Champagnie has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League due to a fractured left thumb, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Champagnie totaled 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals across four Summer League games before suffering the injury. The issue may keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, which makes him a likely cut candidate moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Should pitch Wednesday

Milone is expected to start or follow an opener Wednesday against the Nationals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The veteran left-hander has totaled 10 frames over four appearances since having his contract selected by Seattle in mid-June, so he's unlikely to have a chance at a win if he starts Wednesday's contest. Milone has a 3.60 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out Sunday, gets MRI

McCann (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Unsurprisingly, McCann will take a seat for the series finale after he exited Saturday's 5-4 win with left side discomfort. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McCann underwent an MRI on Sunday, and the Mets won't have a clear sense if his injury is a day-to-day concern or something that might result in a trip to the injured list until the results are available. Tomas Nido will step in for McCann behind the dish Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Sulser: Sent down Saturday

Sulser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sulser pitched in Friday's win over the Angels and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Norfolk on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD

