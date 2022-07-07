Mariners' Ty France: Activated Thursday

Fulmer (2-3) allowed two unearned runs while retiring two batters and took the loss in Sunday's contest against the White Sox. Fulmer was on his way to three straight flyouts in the eighth inning, but Robbie Grossman misplayed a ball, allowing Luis Robert to get to second. The Tigers then intentionally walked Jose Abreu and called on Gregory Soto from the bullpen. Soto proceeded to allow both inherited runners to score, saddling Fulmer with a tough-luck loss. The righty has been solid this year despite the losing record, as he now has a 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 32.2 innings. Fulmer also has two saves in four opportunities, though Soto seems to have a pretty firm grip on the closer role at the moment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO