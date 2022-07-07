ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlin Armstrong: Texas fugitive used aliases until Costa Rica cops detained her on immigration charge

By Michael Ruiz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused of a love triangle murder before fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially detained by Costa Rican authorities on a fraudulent passport charge before they discovered her true identity, authorities said Thursday. Costa Rican officials initially apprehended the fugitive on the immigration charge on...

