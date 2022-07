The son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to reports. The suspected nine grams of meth was found inside a zippered eyeglass case that James Womack, 34, allegedly tried to hide by sitting on it when officers arrived as part of a probation home visit connected to a past felony charge, FOX 16 Little Rock reported.

