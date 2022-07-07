Youth connect DeForest area with Africa

Exploring new places and cultures can change a person. It offers new perspectives on how we live and how we learn. A pair of DeForest area youth received that model and added a twist this spring. Sometimes, travel changes the world for the better.

Ashley Vilaysane is a student at DeForest Area High School and Beran Sarr Jr. attends Windsor Elementary School. Along with mom, Stephanie Sarr, they took a family trip to The Gambia and Senegal in spring and connected with a local school.

“There is a lot of good opportunities,” Stephanie Sarr said. “We saw the students can connect. The world is big, but it’s local and the kids like to do the same thing wherever they are. The world is big, but when you start to travel it’s small. My kids realize no matter what you have, they were able to smile and run outside and play.”

The Gambia is the smallest country on the Africian continent, as it hugs the Gambia River, producing a long, narrow republic surrounded by Senegal. It has an Atlantic Ocean border at approximately 13 degrees north latitude and between 13 and 17 degrees west longitude.

Senegal’s capital is Dakar.

“My family and my children have small businesses and a portion of the profits go to whatever they would like to support,” Stephanie said. “They have been saving up their money and collecting books to take over there.”

The kids didn’t just bring their donations, they attended school for two days in The Gambia.

“I was actually shocked,” Stephanie said. “They were only supposed to go one day and they wanted to go back again the next day.”

The Gambia is located in a tropical environment, so the classrooms have open air windows and many lessons are learned outside.

“Both kids liked it. My daughter said it was like having your favorite uncle or grandpa in the classroom. My son did well. He formed some good relationships with the teacher. He was in a second grade classroom, but they teach a grade level higher. He had homework both nights and he finished it. it was very encouraging.”

The school day has two sessions, with students attending either the morning or afternoon group while teachers are typically there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a time in the early afternoon when students from either group might be in activities like sports.

Each class has about 30 students. Lessons start at a chalkboard and then go outside.

“It’s very interactive,” Stephanie said. “You could hear them clapping, laughing, and making jokes. you go home tired.”

Stephanie Sarr, a Milwaukee native, has a small business called Savanna Beauty Supply on the east side of Madison and was recently re-elected to the DeForest Area School Board. Talking school with the Gambian principal made the connection to help bring a better water supply to the school.

The experience went both ways,” she said, “People would ask what does your son’s school look like.” Stephanie said they stayed with family members in The Gambia.

“We talked to the principal every day and asked why do this and not go into another profession. He said we love the kids,” Stephanie said. “You can see the passion. my son’s teacher was amazing. He is a mason and helped with the building of the school. There is a good sense of community and some sweat equity in the school.”

The school serves a radius of about a mile. It starts with primary instruction and goes up to high school, which requires being high enough on the ranking system and in test results.

The drilling for a borehole to underground water was completed while the family was in The Gambia. Water testing confirmed a good well. An above ground tank will hold water and plumbing to the school is complete.

“The community members did an inauguration of the water. The principal said we didn’t believe it could happen,” Stephanie said. “I’d seen it before, the things we take for granted. People are still people. Laughter is huge. It’s a humbling experience.”

Stephanie said she expects the kids will continue to work on book donations to the school.

The family then traveled to Senegal for three days. They went to Gorée Island, one of the original UNESCO world heritage sites. It is where the Portuguese, followed by the Spanish, French, English, and then the United States conducted a 400-year slave trade in Africans to North and South America, the Caribbean islands, and Europe. Those fortresses and islandw were the last place enslaved people saw Africa. The Gambia has less than three million people currently. More than three million were enslaved and transported to the new world.

“There’s more to the history than just slaves and what we learned in US history,” Stephanie said. “My daughter was able to absorb more than she would ever get in just a school lesson. History doesn’t just begin with slavery, and a lot of that is missed.”

Travel and sharing experiences are important.

“We can come to the table and listen to everyone’s experience,” Stephanie said. “Just because I didn’t experience it, doesn’t mean it isn’t real experiences. It shapes who we are as adults. Being able to hear the experience helps them move you. The negative experiences shape them into the person that they are. anyone who experiences travel out of the country learns how people do things and why they do. You see how the culture moves.”