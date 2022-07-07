ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Mexico school trust feels pressure; voters weigh changes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynvsy_0gYARTA500
Spanish teacher Titi Martin-Borregon teaches Fourth grade Spanish/English dual language class students at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State investments are being buffeted by turbulent financial markets as New Mexico voters consider whether to divert more money each year toward early childhood education programs.

A report Thursday from the Legislature’s budget and accountability office shows that the state’s four major public pension and permanent funds shrank by about $825 million during the first three months of the year amid a federal interest-rate hike, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

The losses are a tiny share of the funds’ $66.3 billion valuation that grew by 40% over the past five years — a $19 billion surge.

A statewide referendum in November will decide whether to increase annual distributions slightly from the state’s nearly $26 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund. That fund is sustained by investment returns along with oil extraction and other natural resource development on state trust lands.

Currently 5% of the fund balance each year goes mainly toward public schools and universities. The referendum would increase the rate to 6.25% to provide roughly an additional $200 million to public education.

The increased withdrawals would go toward public school funding for at-risk students and early childhood education programs.

Advocates for the increase want to expand programs such as pre-K, child care assistance and voluntary home-visits to new parents. Critics worry the changes undermine the growth and sustainability of trust.

The referendum would amend to the state’s constitution and also requires authorization from Congress.

Comments / 2

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico Governor announced multiple state infrastructure investments

CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors. Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water […]
CLOVIS, NM
ksfr.org

Lawmakers Consider Creating The Public Bank Of New Mexico

State lawmakers are once again considering legislation to establish a Public Bank of New Mexico. The Investments and Pension Oversight Committee met last week at Roundhouse to hear about the proposal and other issues. A presentation from the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity told legislators that the bank would increase...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Tribal leaders encourage voters to support school fund on ballot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico tribal leaders and tribal education advocates hosted a virtual press conference Friday. The conference highlighted their vote yes for kids campaign. The campaign is meant to educate voters about the permanent school fund question that will be on voting ballots in November, and encourage them to support its passage. It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
kunm.org

SAT: Secretary Haaland touring nationwide with investigating government-backed boarding schools in mind, New Mexico national forest supervisor gets new post, + More

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses – By Sean Murphy, Associated Press. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Santa Fe#State#Russian#Land Grant Permanent Fund
errorsofenchantment.com

The analysts “get it” on the GRT, do the politicians?

The following article by Dan McKay of the Albuquerque Journal provides a bit of hope regarding the potential for GRT reform and provides an impetus to offer some thoughts on the GRT and how to reform it. First of all, kudos to Ismael Torres, chief economist for the Legislative Finance...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people file legal challenge to New Mexico’s abortion ban repeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico senator David Gallegos of Eunice, along with former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg and Roswell resident Larry Market filed a complaint in district court on June 27 challenging the state’s abortion ban repeal. They say the state does not have a law that specifically allows abortion procedures. The plaintiffs argue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
prescottenews.com

Arizona GOP Senate Race: Masters of His own Destiny – OH Predictive Insights

Masters on the Rise, Brnovich Loses Ground, Lamon Stays Competitive – 35% Still Undecided. As Arizona’s primary elections race towards us – and with early ballots beginning hitting mailboxes this week – the race to face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly for a Senate seat just got more interesting. According to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest statewide Likely GOP Primary Voter Poll, Blake Masters has reared his head as the new frontrunner in Arizona’s GOP Senate Primary.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated. Stitt also raised concerns that the school may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism. Among the concepts prohibited from being taught in public schools in Oklahoma are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Kansas identifies state's 1st presumed case of monkeypox

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials said Saturday they have identified the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox. The patient is an adult resident in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were released. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others,” department secretary Janet Stanek said.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy