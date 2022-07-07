ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Maryland, Suspect Remains At Large

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Maryland State Police are continuing the investigation into a fatal homicide. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A fatal Fourth of July homicide remains under investigation by state police after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Dorchester County, authorities said on Thursday, July 7.

Cambridge resident Tyuane Johnson, Jr. was pronounced dead at the Dorchester General Hospital on Monday, July 4 after he was found with a gunshot wound by members of the Maryland State Police Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday night, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge for a reported shooting, a spokesperson for the department said.

Upon their arrival, officers located Johnson lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

The autopsy from the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Officials said that “the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Cambridge City Police Department.

“Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence,” they added. “The Dorchester County State’s Attorney also responded to the scene.”

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s death or who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators by calling (443) 298-9447.

