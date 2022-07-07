ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Millions in COVID funds yet to be distributed to workers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB5Dy_0gYAR5J800
FILE - An employee from a cleaning company wipes down a desk area that was recently used during a special legislative session at the State Capitol, on July 28, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. A $34 million state fund created by Connecticut lawmakers last year to provide financial help to qualified essential workers has remained mostly untouched, Comptroller Natalie Braswell said Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A $34 million state fund created by Connecticut lawmakers last year to provide financial help to qualified essential workers has remained mostly untouched, Comptroller Natalie Braswell said Thursday.

The program aims to help those who lost wages and faced out-of-pocket medical expenses and burial costs due to COVID-19.

To date, only about $300,000 has been paid to eligible recipients, prompting Braswell’s office to extend the deadline for applications until December and step up efforts to get the word out about the Connecticut COVID-19 Essential Worker Assistance Fund.

“For us, we think that we need to do more outreach. We need to get more people to know that the program is available, how they apply for the program, what kind of documentation they need, how they apply, how they register,” she said during a state Capitol news conference. “And we’ve been doing a lot of that within the last couple of months.”

The fund is open to any essential Connecticut worker who didn’t have the option to work remotely and who died or was unable to work because they contracted COVID-19 between March 10, 2020, and July 20, 2021. A family member or representative can apply for assistance on behalf of a deceased worker.

The term essential is defined as professions that received immunization priority by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The essential worker fund is one of two COVID-related funds the state created to benefit eligible members of the public. Braswell said her office is in the process of setting up a new online portal for the state’s $30 million premium pay, or “hero pay,” program for essential workers who didn’t necessarily have to have contracted COVID in order to be eligible for the funds. She said that program should be up and running by the end of July or early August.

Meanwhile, Policy and Management Secretary Jeff Beckham said negotiations recently began with state employee union leaders to determine how to distribute a third pot of money to essential state workers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kansas identifies state's 1st presumed case of monkeypox

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials said Saturday they have identified the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox. The patient is an adult resident in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were released. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others,” department secretary Janet Stanek said.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia announces first probable case of monkeypox

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in West Virginia The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday the case involves a resident of Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle. No additional information was released. Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Metro News

As abortion policies go to states, West Virginia rally urges political action

Abortion rights supporters rallied and marched at West Virginia’s Capitol on a rainy Saturday afternoon as speakers urged political action. “Come on West Virginia, we’re angry. Come on West Virginia, it is our freedom on the line,” said state Delegate Danielle Walker, who is also vice-chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.
PROTESTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate signs off on Pennsylvania's delayed main budget bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due - a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the budget also will leave some $5 billion in the state's rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income. The Senate approved the bill 47-3 after the House passed it by a similar margin the prior evening. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — A Missouri resident is hospitalized in intensive care after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake, health officials said Friday. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has shut down the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County after the person was diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Iowa state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are testing to confirm the presence of the infection in the lake, which could take several days to complete. People are infected when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose, usually while victims are swimming or diving in lakes and rivers. The fatality rate is over 97%, according to CDC statistics. Only four people out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021 have survived.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
The Associated Press

1 home destroyed, 155 people told to evacuate Alaska fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. The city itself is not under an evacuation order, but three nearby subdivisions were earlier told to leave, as were those living in an area accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles (3.2 kilometers) of the current fire perimeter. The evacuation was expanded Thursday to include structures that can be accessed by roads, driveways or trails on either side of the Parks Highway, from mile posts 273 to 280.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Associated Press

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Police arrest man in northwest Arkansas concert shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest. Officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd fleeing and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the “upper torso,” city police said in a statement. Capt. Jeff Taylor told The Associated Press he did not know who was performing or whether anyone else was injured in the evacuation. Paramedics took the wounded man to a local hospital where witnesses told investigators that the suspected gunman was Erik Navareyes, according to the statement. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers found Navareyes at a hospital in the neighboring community of Rogers. Police said hospital staff told them the 21-year-old had sough treatment there, saying he was in a fight and shot someone.
SPRINGDALE, AR
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal attack in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of a fatal attack after breaking into a St. Francis home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange also ordered 23-year-old Isaiah Young to serve five years of supervised release for second-degree murder. Lange on Thursday imposed a 10-year sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon to run concurrently with the 40-year term. Young was indicted by a grand jury in February 2021 and pleaded guilty in March. Prosecutors say Young broke into a house in St. Francis on Jan. 24, 2021 with intentions of stealing electronics. He entered a bedroom, turned on the light and after grabbing a hammer assaulted a couple who had been sleeping. The indictment said that Young then picked up a knife and repeatedly stabbing both victims.
SAINT FRANCIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. “They said he lacks empathy,” Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners. Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson cut Hinman’s face with a sword.
The Associated Press

Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower. Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue He is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy