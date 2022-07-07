Police identify bound found by kayakers in Delaware river

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man.

Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation but police say foul play does not appear to be involved.

A group of kayakers located the decomposed body on Saturday.

Court records show Valladares was scheduled for a case review next month on a charge of breaching conditions of his release following a September arrest.

Valladares was previously arrested in May 2021 on burglary and related charges. State police said at the time that a 28-year-old Hartly woman reported that she and her two young children were in her home when Valladares, whom she described as an acquaintance, kicked open the door, grabbed her and pushed her into a wall.

Investigators learned that Valladares had stolen money from the woman earlier that day, but the theft had not been reported. Valladares was arrested after he returned to the residence about two hours after the break-in.

He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, offensive touching and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were dropped two months later.

