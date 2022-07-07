Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a 4th of July weekend double murder in rural Kansas are asking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong. He is also known as Sunny, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a random sword attack have taken the suspect into custody. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. On Wednesday, police asked the public for...
Kansans gathered at A Price Woodard Park for the “March for Liberty,” chanting phrases like “two, four, six, eight, separate the church and state” and “what are we going to do on Aug. 2? Vote no.”. The Women’s March Air Capital and the League of...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Chase County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 109, 18 miles south of Emporia, just before 2:30 pm. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 36-year-old Elauterio Miguel Orozco Taylor of Wichita was south bound when it swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The annual Automobilia Car show is a big event for downtown Wichita. More than 1,000 cars hit the streets this year, and business owners are happy about the revenue this event brings in for them as well. “We’re slammed all the time but it’s just a different...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gun sales have been rising since the start of the pandemic. One Wichita gun store owner says while he’s noticed the spike in sales and appreciates the business, not all potential customers walk away with a firearm. The owner of Range 54, Ken Grommet, says...
Crowds turned out in downtown Wichita on Saturday for a ‘Vote No’ protest, a sign that people are angry and that momentum is growing for the movement, event organizers said. The crowds stretched further than from Third Street to First Street as chanting protesters made a loop by...
Wichita Police, The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding a town hall meeting next Thursday, July 14th to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Wichita. The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 p.m. on the 14th on the...
This article has been updated to state the correct amount of marchers in attendance. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of marchers took to downtown Wichita Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights regarding Kansas House Bill 2746. The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the […]
Wichita is home to many good eats. It’s a fact that can largely be forgotten but we are blessed to have a tremendous amount of restaurants to choose from. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Ice Center is experiencing mechanical issues, the City of Wichita says. The City of Wichita and Rink Management are working hard to rectify the issues. However, the mechanical problems will not impact Saturday’s scheduled Wichita Force Football game. For the latest, follow...
Convoy of Hope need volunteers for its back-to-school event on July 23rd. The event has expanded this year, with 9 drive-thru locations making distributions simultaneously. They include 6 in Wichita, 1 in Valley Center, 1 in Goddard, and 1 in Hutchinson. However, with more locations comes the need for more...
For several years Sedgwick County has had a higher average suicide rate per 100,000 people than the national average. In 2020 Sedgwick County recorded its highest rate, according to data from Sedgwick County and KU School of Medicine-Wichita. During a year of lockdowns, isolation and closures, there were approximately 20.4 suicides per 100,000 Sedgwick County residents, which equates to 105 individuals.
KIOWA, Kan. (KAKE) - The KBI has arrested 36-year-old deputy Ryan Davis in Greensburg, Kansas. They say that on Friday, July 8, at around 1:45 p.m., agents arrested Davis, of Grand Island, Nebraska. Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A meningitis outbreak in south central Kansas is cited as the culprit to several hospitalizations among area infants. Pediatricians at Wesley Medical Center report noticing the increase over the past several weeks. One pediatrician at Wesley discussed doctors recently seeing a rare virus in infants, leading...
WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was sentenced three years in prison following a jury conviction in Sedgwick County on one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
