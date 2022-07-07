ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NCDHHS: Limited number of monkeypox vaccines now available

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that a limited number of monkeypox vaccines have been made available to several local health departments after confirmed cases were found in the state.

According to NCDHHS, the federal government has allocated 444 doses of Jyneeos to the state. Jynneos is a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The state health department tells Queen City News that initially seven local health departments will receive the doses, and as additional doses become available, more locations will be added. In our area, Mecklenburg County is the only county to receive the doses.

Other counties receiving the first round include Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, New Hanover, Pitt, and Wake Counties.

The health department stresses that vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. This includes the following:

  • People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox
  • Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading. This currently includes several locations in Europe, parts of California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

Anyone who meets the criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, or they can call one of the seven local health departments that have already received vaccines.

In Mecklenburg County, you’re asked to call (980) 314-9400.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the NCDHHS website.

