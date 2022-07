MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair, scheduled to begin July 14 to the 16, City officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted Darlington PD the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO