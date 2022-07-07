ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

SafetyWorks Week helps seniors with home improvements

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyyJH_0gYAQECd00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two companies are helping members of the community who may not be able to help themselves.

‘NeighborWorks of NEPA’ and ‘Group Mission Trips’ have teamed up for the ninth year to provide free home repairs in underserved communities in Lackawanna county, from July 4 through July 8.

This is done as part of their ‘Aging in Place’ program to help senior residents with necessary safety modifications, home repairs, and social isolation prevention. They tackle everything from exterior painting and porch repairs to wheelchair ramp construction.

Lycoming County officials respond to residents’ calls for voting changes

After a two-year break due to the COVID 19 pandemic, more than 300 volunteers from across the Eastern U.S. Came to Scranton and helped 47 homeowners with repairs and modifications. Most homeowners are seniors in need of home repairs and modifications to help them live safe independent lives in their own homes.

This week, four projects are underway including a wheelchair ramp built on Thursday at the O’Boyle residence, a job that would have cost around $6,000.

“To make this happen, It’s just amazing, it’s great. My mom will be thrilled. I’m just super emotional for the amount of support that the community is bringing together here,” said Jason Miller, Dorothy O’Boyle’s son.

“In learning Mrs. O’Boyle hadn’t left her home without the assistance of numerous services in four years it was a part of our mission as the Aging in Place program to assist our older adults,” explained Mary Endrusick, Aging in Place Coordinator for NeighborWorks NEPA.

Overall, volunteers have fixed up 280 properties in Lackawanna County and put in about 50,000 service hours worth about $1.4M.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Our City Too’ hosts Community Fun Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was all about the community in Lackawanna County on Sunday. This is the ‘Community Fun Day’ at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton. ‘Our City Too, held the event to give children a chance to be kids. With fun activities ranging from dodgeball, to face painting. Kids even had […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Grab and go meals return to East Stroudsburg schools

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new bill signed by the president is making it easier for schools to feed their students this summer. Last month, President Biden signed the ‘Keeping Kids Fed Act that allows pandemic-era meal waivers, such s grab and go lunches, to continue throughout this summer. Karen ‘Mama K’ Kirschner […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Mobile 9/11 memorial on display

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of history rolled into Luzerne County this weekend. The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers’ mobile exhibit is on display in Pittston Township. The exhibit is parked outside Miller-Keystone Blood Center for its ‘Never Forget Weekend.’ That included a blood drive.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NeighborWorks receives grant for revitalization plan

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news has come to West Scranton in the form of a $300,000 grant. The money was awarded to NeighborWorks of NEPA from the regional foundation. The funding will be used for the West Scranton Revitalization Plan. It will go towards parks and infrastructure enhancements, small business support, […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
thevalleyadvantage.com

Aging Matters: Protecting our seniors

Last month, the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, and other critical members of the Elder Justice Multi-Disciplinary Team gathered on Courthouse Square to recognize the abuse victims and to promote awareness of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Standing with us were representatives from...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Some Luzerne County residents have no water

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Residents of a Luzerne County housing development said they have had no water, or low water pressure, for the past day or so. They said they are not getting answers from the property owner as to why there are water issues. Residents of Laurel Run Estates reached out to the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Mural project in Dunmore underway

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Mosaic Project is continuing its mission to beautify Dunmore one wall at a time. "I really just wanted to convey the excitement of a team coming out and breaking through a banner," said artist Eric Bussart. "I just want people to get excited about their community."
DUNMORE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Seniors#Volunteers#Home Repairs#Safetyworks Week#Neighborworks#Nepa
Newswatch 16

Tunnels to Towers Mobile Exhibit in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit made the journey to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township Friday. The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. On Friday night, area police escorted the exhibit from Susquehanna Brewing Company to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doug Mastriano campaigns in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Republican candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant in Luzerne County Saturday night. Mastriano is running against democrat Josh Shapiro for governor of Pennsylvania. It may be July, but both candidates have been busy drumming up voter support ahead of the November general election. Republican gubernatorial candidate […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shapiro speaks with small business owners

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With less than six months until the general election Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro continued his campaigning across the commonwealth Thursday stopping in Carbon County. Shapiro just finished up walking throughout Jim Thorpe and speaking with small business owners about the challenges they’ve been facing. The current Attorney General […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBRE

Lemonade stand will donate proceeds to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stop on down the 400 block of New Street in Duryea from now until 3 pm to get a taste of Avery’s Lemonade! For just a dollar you get her freshly squeezed lemonade using a secret recipe. You can also get a custom-made tie-dye t-shirt, baked goods, hot dogs, and even […]
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Commissioner in hot water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent controversy has turned into legal action against a Lackawanna County Commissioner. Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick is being taken to court by the district attorney. According to DA Mark Powell, Domenick got access to hundreds of confidential emails she was not permitted to see an issue that concerns fellow […]
WBRE

I-Team: Pothole problems getting solved in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work is ramping up to fix potholes at a local shopping mall. It comes after shoppers reached out to the I-Team for help. They claim their concerns and complaints fell on deaf ears with the owner of the property. Who would think that people would get so excited about a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Parenting Playbook: Power Scholars Academy

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Summer is a time for students to de-stress from the school year, but in Luzerne County, hundreds of kids are hitting the books to stay ahead of their studies. The YMCA Power Scholars Academy in Luzerne County is in full swing. It started in 2016 and continues to grow […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's monster truck mania in Columbia County. More than 2,000 big-wheelers are revving into town. Hunter Petroski of Red Rock has come to the right place. "I like stuff that is either loud, big, and fast," said Petroski. The 35th annual 4-wheel Jamboree starts Friday at...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Bradford County Schools to receive additional funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett made an announcement Thursday after joining a bipartisan majority in helping pass the 2022-23 Pennsylvania state budget bill. Inside this bill will be a record-high allocation of $15 billion for PreK-12 education across the state. Seven school districts in Bradford County will receive additional funding for basic […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Millville celebrates 250th anniversary

MILLVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  A local borough is having a birthday and it’s a big one. Millville is celebrating 250 years as a community. A week-long celebration is being held, and it’s part of the 93rd year for the fire company carnival. They’ve put together memorabilia from over the years to show the history […]
MILLVILLE, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy