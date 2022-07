Madison is known for many of its iconic and wildly-fun downtown destinations, such as the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Memorial Union Terrace, the Capitol Square Farmers Market, and the Madison’s Children’s Museum, but did you know there are SO many more gems to explore in this beautiful Capital City? If you are looking for a day’s worth of must-do family adventures on Madison’s east side that are a little more off the beaten path, then we’ve got the perfect round up for you!

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO