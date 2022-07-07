Meet Your Neighbor: Hospice of Acadiana

The number of homes sold in Acadiana last month had the biggest year-over-year drop in sales since the start of the pandemic. As interest rates and list prices have trickled up in recent months, June was the biggest evidence that things are starting to shift in the Acadiana real estate market. Sales were down 29.3% across the region and 27% in Lafayette Parish, the biggest drops since spring 2020 during the initial stages of the coronavirus shutdown, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO