Meet Your Neighbor: Hospice of Acadiana

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Money is tight for many in the Capital City. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is noticing it when it comes to applications. Many of them have been denied recently due to income. The organization is known to partner people with Habitat to...
When teachers and students return to school in Louisiana after the summer break, it will mostly be without masks, social distancing, quarantines or other restrictions imposed because of COVID-19. After Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision in March to lift the public health emergency declaration that he’d first issued two years...
A viral video of a Lafayette road rage incident is making its rounds on social media. The video shows two men exchanging words in the middle of traffic before actually coming to blows. Based on landmarks, the incident takes place on Johnston Street near Ridge Road in front of the Time Plaza shopping center.
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
The number of homes sold in Acadiana last month had the biggest year-over-year drop in sales since the start of the pandemic. As interest rates and list prices have trickled up in recent months, June was the biggest evidence that things are starting to shift in the Acadiana real estate market. Sales were down 29.3% across the region and 27% in Lafayette Parish, the biggest drops since spring 2020 during the initial stages of the coronavirus shutdown, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Need an idea for a day trip? Start with blueberry season. Blueberries are a staple of Louisiana produce and of summer cuisine—and there are many farms to go blueberry picking at within driving distance of Baton Rouge. Blueberry season in south Louisiana typically runs from late May to early...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter. Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter. While at Southern, she wrote for the...
Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished. According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.
Well folks, the moment many of you have been waiting for is here; The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room construction has begun at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road & Camellia Boulevard. The Chimes is a Baton Rouge-based restaurant & tap room with a large following and well-known throughout South...
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on LA Hwy 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish.
The relics of St. Bernadette Soubirous, on an exhibit tour in the United States since April, will be displayed from July 12-14 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 914 St. John St., Lafayette. St. Bernadette, from Lourdes, France, witnessed apparitions of the Holy Mother, who asked for a...
The interparish fight between Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes over a spoil banks project took a turn in favor of St. Martin Parish earlier this week as Judge James D. Cain Jr. dismissed Lafayette Consolidated Government's suit. The judge said LCG's claims against St. Martin Parish were legally premature. As...
Comments / 0