It was a violent conclusion to Easton's Heritage Day, causing what one witness said was hundreds of people to "flee in confusion" while a fireworks display was going on. Gunfire erupted downtown around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, according to police. Authorities are looking for the suspected shooter, who is believed to be a high school-aged male.

EASTON, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO