Arnaudville man dead after crash in St. Landry Parish

ARNAUDVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Thursday morning crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Arnaudville man dead.

According to Louisiana State Police , Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 686 near Lynn Robin Rd. in St. Landry Parish around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Franklin Joseph Martin, 42 of Arnaudville was driving a Toyota Corolla west on LA 686. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and became partially submerged.

Martin was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

