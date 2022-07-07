ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

I visited an LA bar inspired by the south of France, and I get why it's a hot spot for celebrities like Drake and Robert Pattinson

By Anneta Konstantinides
 3 days ago
I went to Bar Lis, a star-studded rooftop bar in LA that looks straight out of the south of France. Michael Mundy
  • I recently went to Bar Lis, an LA rooftop bar that transports you to the south of France.
  • Bar Lis has become a hit with celebrities including Drake, Diplo, and Robert Pattinson.
  • There's an incredible burger on the menu, plus my favorite version of the Dirty Shirley.

The Los Angeles spot — which opened nearly a year ago on top of the Thompson Hotel — has fast become one of the hottest rooftop bars in a city overflowing with them. And it's my latest stop for Insider's Happy Hour series, where I'm taking you to bars with the coolest stories, wildest drinks, and plenty of celebrities.

It's no easy feat to win over celebrities in LA, where the competition is fierce to become the next star-studded party destination.

But Bar Lis is now a place to spot famous faces. Drake, Robert Pattinson, The Weeknd, Diplo, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Rita Ora are just some of the stars to come through its doors since Bar Lis first opened.

From the moment I got off the elevator, it felt like I was in a different era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEMD4_0gYAPQaK00
The entrance of Bar Lis. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I was greeted with a blue-and-white pinstriped wall covered in vintage photographs as the elevator opened to the roof of the Thompson Hotel.

There were black-and-white pictures of 1960s starlets like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, the muses of Bar Lis' vibe and cocktails.

"Bar Lis is designed to be a French Riviera-inspired oasis in the middle of Hollywood," owner Sebastian Puga told me. "Our walls are adorned with photographs of the stars of the '60s and '70s that called the south of France their playground in the region's heyday."

