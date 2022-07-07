Milwaukee River search for person in water

BELGIUM, Wis. - Two kayakers, men in their 20s from Illinois, were rescued in Belgium Sunday night, July 10 after their kayaks tipped. Multiple crews were called out to Harrington Beach State Park around 7:30 p.m. after the men called the Coast Guard to report the incident. Sheriff's officials were notified by the Coast Guard and learned one kayaker was stranded on top of a kayak, and the second kayaker was missing.

