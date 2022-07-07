ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee River search for person in water

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the Milwaukee River Thursday, July 7...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Body pulled from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE - The body of an Indiana man, 36, was pulled from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning, July 9 near Fratney and Commerce. The man's body was found in the water around 7 a.m. and was recovered. Milwaukee police said this is believed to be the same person that went...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers Hill death investigation, St. Francis man found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Belgium kayaker rescue, Harrington Beach State Park

BELGIUM, Wis. - Two kayakers, men in their 20s from Illinois, were rescued in Belgium Sunday night, July 10 after their kayaks tipped. Multiple crews were called out to Harrington Beach State Park around 7:30 p.m. after the men called the Coast Guard to report the incident. Sheriff's officials were notified by the Coast Guard and learned one kayaker was stranded on top of a kayak, and the second kayaker was missing.
BELGIUM, WI
fox47.com

Two people found dead at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three shot, suspect and man killed at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot and two were killed outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58. ﻿ The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that two people were found dead at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Brown Deer homicide, Milwaukee man dead: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UpNorthLive.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 4 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least five separate shootings. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rubicon motorcycle crash, passenger killed

RUBICON, Wis. - A motorcycle passenger died at the hospital after a crash involving the bike and a truck towing a camper Sunday, July 10 in Rubicon in Dodge County. It happened on State Highway 60 east of Resthaven Road shortly before 4 p.m. Sheriff's officials said the man driving...
RUBICON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shootout, vigil for security guard killed

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, July 9, authorities said. A vigil was held Sunday evening for the security guard killed on the job. The shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

River cleanup at Wauwatosa's Webster Park: 'Jump in'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - With trash piling up and polluting the ecosystem, volunteers joined together at Wauwatosa's Webster Park for a river cleanup Saturday, July 9. From soda cans to plastic bottles and a lot more, trash floats down the river. "You don’t like seeing trash. That’s not the way I...
WAUWATOSA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Grocery Store Shootout: 2 dead, 1 hurt

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one injured following a grocery store shootout outside El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee. Police said just before 10 a.m. Saturday, a man went into the store, created a disturbance and two security guards chased him into the parking lot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac homicide, 2 men charged in 2021 shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Fond du Lac men have been charged in connection to a 2021 homicide and alleged robbery. Prosecutors accuse 28-year-old Eric Perry and 22-year-old Julius Freeman of both first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery with use of force as parties to a crime. Fond du...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scaled Up Reptile Expo in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Whether you’re a fan of reptiles or not, you can never miss an opportunity to learn something new. That’s what the Scaled Up Reptile Expo is all about. They’re squashing some myths about reptiles in Fond du Lac. "You don’t really know...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa teens hit by car on North Avenue

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8. According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running...
WAUWATOSA, WI

