Milwaukee River search for person in water

MILWAUKEE — A body was recovered from the Milwaukee River early this morning, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Milwaukee Fire was called to the area near Fratney Street and Commerce Street around 7:00 a.m. where they recovered the body from the river. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
BELGIUM, Wis. - Two kayakers, men in their 20s from Illinois, were rescued in Belgium Sunday night, July 10 after their kayaks tipped. Multiple crews were called out to Harrington Beach State Park around 7:30 p.m. after the men called the Coast Guard to report the incident. Sheriff's officials were notified by the Coast Guard and learned one kayaker was stranded on top of a kayak, and the second kayaker was missing.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least five separate shootings. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
RUBICON, Wis. - A motorcycle passenger died at the hospital after a crash involving the bike and a truck towing a camper Sunday, July 10 in Rubicon in Dodge County. It happened on State Highway 60 east of Resthaven Road shortly before 4 p.m. Sheriff's officials said the man driving...
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, July 9, authorities said. A vigil was held Sunday evening for the security guard killed on the job. The shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - With trash piling up and polluting the ecosystem, volunteers joined together at Wauwatosa's Webster Park for a river cleanup Saturday, July 9. From soda cans to plastic bottles and a lot more, trash floats down the river. "You don’t like seeing trash. That’s not the way I...
ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Fond du Lac men have been charged in connection to a 2021 homicide and alleged robbery. Prosecutors accuse 28-year-old Eric Perry and 22-year-old Julius Freeman of both first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery with use of force as parties to a crime. Fond du...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Whether you’re a fan of reptiles or not, you can never miss an opportunity to learn something new. That’s what the Scaled Up Reptile Expo is all about. They’re squashing some myths about reptiles in Fond du Lac. "You don’t really know...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8. According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running...
