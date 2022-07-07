ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Highland Park teen grazed by a bullet in Fourth of July shooting says a cop told her to find a ride to the hospital because 'there weren't enough ambulances for everyone hurt'

By Azmi Haroun, Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

A memorial is set up for the seven people killed and dozens injured in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos
  • A teenager who was grazed by a bullet during the Highland park mass shooting spoke to Insider.
  • She said that all ambulances were treating victims, and a cop told her to find a ride to a hospital.
  • "So many families will never heal from this or any of the other hundreds of mass shootings," she told Insider.

Comments / 14

Sheep Dog
2d ago

Good call. It’s called triage as the resources were limited

Reply
7
 

