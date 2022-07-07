Highland Park teen grazed by a bullet in Fourth of July shooting says a cop told her to find a ride to the hospital because 'there weren't enough ambulances for everyone hurt'
- A teenager who was grazed by a bullet during the Highland park mass shooting spoke to Insider.
- She said that all ambulances were treating victims, and a cop told her to find a ride to a hospital.
- "So many families will never heal from this or any of the other hundreds of mass shootings," she told Insider.
