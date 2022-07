After assisting Char Linhorst last season, Brittney Krodinger is the new head coach of the De Soto softball team. Krodinger and her identical twin sister, Courtney, graduated from De Soto in 2015 after leading the Dragons to third place in the state (Class 3) in 2013 and the state championship in 2014. It remains De Soto’s only state title in the sport. Courtney will assist Brittney as the two try to rebuild the program to the elite level of their playing days.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO