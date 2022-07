HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Peach County man that was reported missing. In a post to their Facebook page, the Warner Robins Police Department announced the arrest of 42-year-old Jonathan Campen, of Midway, Georgia. Campen was arrested in connection to the death of Joseph Webb who was reported missing earlier in July. Webb was found dead on July 2 at a house on Pleasant Hill Court.

PEACH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO