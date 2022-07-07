ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

By Liz Hull
 3 days ago

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday.

Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020.

The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating candidates. They alerted the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and an investigation was started by Tarian, the regional organised crime team for southern Wales.

Officers discovered that Kaur was sitting tests for candidates who could not speak and read English in return for cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dayml_0gYAOfLC00
Inderjeet Kaur pleaded guilty to fraud at Swansea Crown Court and was jailed for eight months

Kaur, of Llanelli, South Wales, pleaded guilty to fraud at Swansea Crown Court yesterday and was jailed for eight months. Drivers who secured licences fraudulently through Kaur are now expected to have them revoked, the DVSA said.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, of Tarian, said Kaur put lives at risk by sitting the tests for unqualified drivers.

‘The crimes Kaur committed put innocent road users at risk by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences,’ he said.

‘Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road.

‘By working with the DVSA, this complex criminal investigation highlighted the extent of Kaur’s offending which was purely out of greed.’

Caroline Hicks, head of regulatory services and transformation at the DVSA, said: ‘The DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

‘Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads.

‘Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.

‘This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently.’

Comments / 182

Dave Saenz
3d ago

Why isn't there a better driver license for people with no accidents in 20 years. ?? These folks are out there preventing accidents. Yet they pay high insurance fees like every bad driver out there.

Reply(17)
81
moraesbr
3d ago

Good, they leave their country of origin bc corruption, criminal activities, and bc no one follows nor enforce the laws! When they get to a country that give them better opportunities, exactly bc the new country is a nation of laws, they do exactly what others do in their country of origin, that made them flee in the first place! Mainly they want the advantages of living in a developed country, but want to do, and live as they are still in the third world country they came from!

Reply(10)
36
Common Sense
2d ago

Hard to believe... Don't they require at least TWO FORMS OF VALID I.D.s in order to take license exams then take "her" photo for all her customers??? Doesn't make any sense to me...

Reply(5)
30
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

