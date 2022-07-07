ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Adventure Oasis Water Park forced to adjust hours of operation due to ‘national lifeguard shortage’

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNwe9_0gYAOdZk00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Thursday it is adjusting the Adventure Oasis Water Park’s hours of operation “due to the national lifeguard shortage.”

Starting Monday, July 11, weekday hours will become noon to 7 p.m. The park will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Other pools throughout the Kansas City area have recently had to navigate the pressures of the lifeguard shortage.

In May, the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department reported barely over 200 lifeguard hires as opposed to 350, the typical number the department aims for.

Overland Park was able to open three pools after being told in April the city may only have enough staff to open one of five pools.

“This has been the most challenging year to get staffing," Renee Reis, Overland Park Aquatics supervisor, told the city council's Community Development Committee in April.

Even with staffing challenges, Independence’s Adventure Oasis Water Park will remain open until Aug. 21. Half-price season passes can be purchased as of July 11.

For more information on pools in the KC area, click here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
martincitytelegraph.com

Cleaning up: A trio of promising new trash programs seek to reduce Kansas City’s trash problem

Illegal dumping has been a problem for years in Kansas City, and at a recent business session preceding the June 9 City Council meeting at least one member wondered about a solution. Could the city simply designate some free dumping spots where people could leave old furniture, tires, mattresses and garbage? That way it would be easier to clean up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Independence, MO
Independence, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Government
Overland Park, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, KS
kshb.com

Hot weather Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A cold front arrives later Monday, keeping the heat in check for a few days. Prolong hot period possible for the second half of this week into the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Some Gladstone apartment residents have been without AC for months

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Some Gladstone residents are hot under the collar due to extended periods of time with little or no air conditioning. Shaquan Fleming, who lives at the Gladstone Meadows complex with her two young daughters ages 5 and 2, said she's been without working air conditioning since April.
GLADSTONE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Adventure#City Council#The City Council
KCTV 5

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging. Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism. In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's 94-year-old Uptown Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979

Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas officials opened its new doors at their new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas outside legends shopping area. This outpatient clinic offers primary care, mental health services, as well physical therapy, chiropractic care and telehealth services. VA Eastern Kansas Rudy...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Hundreds gather for second-annual Walk for Unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas Citians from all walks of life came together for the second-annual Walk for Unity Saturday morning. The goal of the walk is to unite the city to take a stand against racial division. “Our mission is to bring racial unity, racial harmony on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy