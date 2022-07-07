ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI searches for 'Spell Out Bandit' bank robbery suspect

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

FBI searches for 'Spell Out Bandit' wanted in multiple bank robberies 00:31

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department have teamed up to search for the so-called "Spell Out Bandit" wanted in multiple bank robberies. The suspect remains unidentified.

FBI

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, with a medium build. In each incident, the suspect was wearing a black hat and face covering, a T-shirt and jeans.

He is nicknamed the "Spell Out Bandit" due to his comprehensive list of demands. He is wanted in the bank robbery at the UMB Bank located at 707 Colorado Boulevard on both June 15 and June 21; a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 730 Colorado Boulevard and an attempted bank robbery at the PNC Bank located at 777 S. Monaco St.

In each incident, the suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to the teller before running away.

The FBI is asking everyone to be on the lookout for anyone matching that description.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

CBS Denver

Police: murder suspect climbed out of condo's back window trying to escape

A man who police say tried to climb out the back window of a condominium in an attempt to flee is under arrest and suspected in a Denver murder case. Denver police on Friday identified the suspect as Kennedy Lakics. The crime happened on Thursday the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. Initially members of a private security team called 911 and reported that shots may have been fired inside a unit during the morning and that a person was possibly dead inside. Police responded with a tactical team and crisis negotiators. When authorities arrived, they say Lakics, 28, tried to escape by climbing out of a back window. Officers captured him at that point. The person who was killed was an adult male. His name and age hasn't been released yet. Investigators believe Lakics knew him. Lakics is now being held on a tentative first-degree murder charge. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui accused of drugs in jail

One of three teenagers charged with setting a house on fire that killed a Senegalese family of five is facing additional charges. Kevin Bui is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail. Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted....
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday. On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.
Denver7 News KMGH

Man shot during dispute at family gathering in Aurora dies, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man who was shot during a dispute at a family gathering in Aurora in mid-June has died, according to the city’s police department. Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Eric Lenzy Morris accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jermaine in Aurora

Suspect Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the recent homicide death of 41-year-old Aaron Jermaine in Aurora.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police arrested Lenzy around 6 p.m. for Jermaine's death. The victim was originally found with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the parking lot strip mall at 15064 E Mississippi Avenue. Jermaine was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries but was unable to be saved and died there.Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shootingMorris faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. Investigators are still working to gather more information from witnesses and the public on this homicide. Anyone with information can remain anonymous when they leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 7220-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
