Most common jobs in Columbus, Georgia

(STACKER) – The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Columbus using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

#49. Medical and health services managers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 350 (3.199 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $92,560 (#331 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,540 (2.894 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#49. Pharmacy technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 350 (3.191 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,350 (#253 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#49. Electricians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 350 (3.135 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,930 (#331 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#47. Financial managers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 360 (3.207 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $109,210 (#289 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#45 (tie). Training and development specialists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 370 (3.326 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,030 (#321 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 318,040 (2.286 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#45 (tie). Billing and posting clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 370 (3.292 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,970 (#258 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#44. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 390 (3.479 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,760 (#371 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,870 (2.896 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#42 (tie). First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 400 (3.585 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,360 (#310 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 122,310 (0.879 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#42 (tie). Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 400 (3.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,860 (#344 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#41. Management analysts

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 410 (3.672 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $84,320 (#196 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 734,000 (5.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#39 (tie). Industrial truck and tractor operators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 440 (3.969 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,450 (#347 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#39 (tie). Construction laborers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 440 (4.011 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,730 (#337 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#37 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 450 (4.082 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,610 (#335 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,270 (4.308 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($39,770)

— Longview, WA ($39,680)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($36,820)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#37 (tie). Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 450 (4.088 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $19,020 (#372 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,980 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

— Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#36. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 470 (4.233 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,980 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a bachelor's degree

#35. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 520 (4.730 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,560 (#363 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#33 (tie). Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 540 (4.891 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,940 (#211 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#33 (tie). Cooks, fast food

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 540 (4.830 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,120 (#90 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#32. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 570 (5.145 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,960 (#326 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#31. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 610 (5.467 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,800 (#377 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#30. Recreation workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 620 (5.627 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,000 (#346 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 325,640 (2.341 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($58,380)

— Danbury, CT ($46,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,300)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#29. Accountants and auditors

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 640 (5.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $86,250 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#28. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 660 (5.967 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,660 (#225 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#27. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 690 (6.264 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,250 (#359 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#26. Light truck drivers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 720 (6.510 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,990 (#246 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#24 (tie). Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 790 (7.099 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,090 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#24 (tie). Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 790 (7.127 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $21,420 (#343 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#22 (tie). Receptionists and information clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 930 (8.429 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,160 (#365 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#22 (tie). Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 930 (8.379 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $94,980 (#168 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#21. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 940 (8.446 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,610 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Columbus that don't require a college degree

#20. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 970 (8.758 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,450 (#271 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#18 (tie). Stockers and order fillers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,000 (9.050 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,320 (#315 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#18 (tie). Medical assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,000 (9.035 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,740 (#334 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#17. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,040 (9.396 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,360 (#313 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#16. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,060 (9.565 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,230 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#15. Security guards

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,100 (9.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,270 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,054,400 (7.58 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($66,030)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($61,090)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($51,850)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#14. Nursing assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,190 (10.687 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,540 (#379 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#13. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,220 (10.968 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,410 (#368 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#12. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,490 (13.407 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,790 (#365 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#11. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,560 (14.077 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,300 (#351 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#10. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,600 (14.454 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,670 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#9. Office clerks, general

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,660 (14.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,720 (#314 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#8. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 1,720 (15.543 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,170 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#7. Registered nurses

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 2,060 (18.588 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,420 (#297 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#6. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 2,160 (19.513 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,200 (#356 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#5. Waiters and waitresses

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 2,270 (20.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,320 (#259 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#4. Retail salespersons

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 2,730 (24.581 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,280 (#374 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

— Carson City, NV ($40,030)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#3. Cashiers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 3,040 (27.450 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,500 (#304 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#2. Customer service representatives

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 3,660 (32.989 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,260 (#368 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#1. Fast food and counter workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Employment: 4,190 (37.787 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $20,250 (#332 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

