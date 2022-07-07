Celebrate World Chocolate Day with tasty treats from these stores

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you need an excuse to satiate your sweet tooth's cocoa cravings, then look no further because today is World Chocolate Day! Starting in 2009, July 7 is a day meant to celebrate one of the most popular and enduring treats in the world. Whether you like your chocolate milk or dark, hot or cold, it's your chance to sink into a delectable snack. We're here to walk you through the different ways and guide you to the best places to enjoy chocolate today.

Godiva

Godiva began in Belgium in 1926 and has made a name for itself as the premier brand of gourmet chocolate. While it's perhaps best known for its assortment of boxes and its chocolate bars, Godiva sells a variety of chocolate products such as truffles, coffee, biscuits, and coated pretzels. Godiva even offers chocolate products that are kosher.

Ghirardelli

When it comes to premium chocolate, Ghirardelli is one of the most ubiquitous names out there. From their rich chocolate chips to their irresistible chocolate squares (this particular writer is in love with their salted caramel squares), Ghirardelli has made its presence known throughout countless stores across the nation.

To celebrate World Chocolate Day, Ghirardelli is offering a site-wide 20% discount when you enter the code CHOCOLATEDAY20 at checkout.

Lindt

Lindt is another well-known luxury chocolate brand. The Swiss chocolatier offers bars, sticks and, most famously, truffles of a variety of flavors. If you're so inclined, you can even curate your own pack of smooth irresistible truffles, mixing and matching the flavors as you see fit.

QVC

Among their countless other offerings, QVC also has chocolate for purchase on their site. Whether you're in the mood for coated pretzels, fudge-filled squares or buttercups, QVC is here to satiate your sweet tooth. Many of their products are holiday-themed, and while there's a long way to winter, if you close your eyes and take a bite of chocolate, you can pretend.

World Wide Chocolate

At World Wide Chocolate, you can try out something new as they offer many specific chocolate products. Perhaps you'll fall in love with a whoopie cake as this writer did. Maybe you'll learn about chocolate nibs. You can get lost for ages browsing their site full of delicious treats. Our Kitchen and Cooking Editor, Danielle DeSiato, loves the Everbar Dark Chocolate Wafer Bar.

Shari’s Berries

Strawberries are sweet, but they could stand to be sweeter, and chocolate is the perfect man for the job. Shari's Berries specializes in gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries to pamper your tastebuds. Better yet, these dipped strawberries are absolutely gorgeous, coming in a variety of colors and designs. You can even bundle the strawberries with a bouquet of flowers to gift to someone to show you care — including yourself (we won’t tell).

Stick With Me

If we're talking beauty and chocolate, there's no way we could avoid talking about bonbons — chocolate spheres filled with various ingredients. They're often very colorful and Stick With Me's bonbons are no exception. Their tagline is "wow even the most un-wowable person" and with a variety of eye-catching designs, it truly is hard not to be wowed. Coming in a box that looks like a book, this might just be the most aesthetic piece of chocolate you'll ever get your hands on, perfect for adding to your Instagram story and, of course, eating.

Compartés

And the runner-up for the most "vibey" chocolate we've ever seen goes to Compartés, or more specifically, their gourmet chocolate truffles. Looking at gift boxes and the square truffles that sport a variety of funky designs from paisley and tiger print, you get the sense that they belong on a wall at the Louvre instead of your mouth. But if you can get over biting into something so cool, you'll discover a variety of flavors like pistachio sea salt and lemon tart.

Vosges Haut Chocolat

Vosges Haut Chocolat offers a variety of chocolate products including truffles, chocolate chips and chocolate bars. The site even offers a guide to meditating while eating chocolate. Perhaps the store's most interesting product is its Grateful Dead Truffle Collection, with truffles inspired by the band's music. It even comes with a limited-edition Grateful Dead patch to add to your favorite clothes or bag.

Cheryl’s Cookies

This particular writer's preferred vessel when it comes to chocolate is the cookie. If you're also someone who can't help but drool over the sweet aroma and gooey consistency of a warm, chocolate chip cookie, then you should shop at Cheryl's Cookies. They offer dozens of delectable flavors like buttercream-frosted cookies and cream.

Harry & David

Harry & David specializes in gift boxes for various occasions, offering a myriad of goodies to stuff the boxes with fruits, wine, baked goods and, you guessed it, chocolate. You can order a deluxe chest of chocolates that comes with treats like chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered grahams and chocolate bars.

Baked by Melissa

If cupcakes are more your speed, you should buy one of the dozens of treats offered at Baked by Melissa. Managing Editor Kate Ellsworth painstakingly and arduously spent many days testing the cupcakes for the sake of science, sometimes consuming upwards of ten cupcakes before 10 A.M. The fruit of her noble sacrifice revealed the truth about Baked by Melissa: the cupcakes are absolutely delicious.

Hotel Chocolat

While eating chocolate is good, sometimes drinking it is better. Hear me out. Who says hot chocolate should only be enjoyed during the winter, under a blanket in front of a fire as flurries of snow fall outside? Hotel Chocolat offers hot chocolate in several flavors from hot chocolate with a hint of mint to chocolate caramel. Whatever you prefer, you can’t go wrong.

Crazy Cups

If you're the type of person who prefers their warm drinks to be derived primarily from coffee instead cocoa beans, first: no judgment. Second: we recommend giving Crazy Cups a sip. With Crazy Cups, you can pop a pod in your Keurig to infuse your medium roast coffee with the taste of flavors such as chocolate glazed donuts and chocolate coconut dream.

