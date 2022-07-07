ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with tasty treats from these stores

By Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5WLt_0gYAOWLX00

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you need an excuse to satiate your sweet tooth's cocoa cravings, then look no further because today is World Chocolate Day! Starting in 2009, July 7 is a day meant to celebrate one of the most popular and enduring treats in the world. Whether you like your chocolate milk or dark, hot or cold, it's your chance to sink into a delectable snack. We're here to walk you through the different ways and guide you to the best places to enjoy chocolate today.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Godiva

Godiva began in Belgium in 1926 and has made a name for itself as the premier brand of gourmet chocolate. While it's perhaps best known for its assortment of boxes and its chocolate bars, Godiva sells a variety of chocolate products such as truffles, coffee, biscuits, and coated pretzels. Godiva even offers chocolate products that are kosher.

Ghirardelli

When it comes to premium chocolate, Ghirardelli is one of the most ubiquitous names out there. From their rich chocolate chips to their irresistible chocolate squares (this particular writer is in love with their salted caramel squares), Ghirardelli has made its presence known throughout countless stores across the nation.

To celebrate World Chocolate Day, Ghirardelli is offering a site-wide 20% discount when you enter the code CHOCOLATEDAY20 at checkout.

Lindt

Lindt is another well-known luxury chocolate brand. The Swiss chocolatier offers bars, sticks and, most famously, truffles of a variety of flavors. If you're so inclined, you can even curate your own pack of smooth irresistible truffles, mixing and matching the flavors as you see fit.

QVC

Among their countless other offerings, QVC also has chocolate for purchase on their site. Whether you're in the mood for coated pretzels, fudge-filled squares or buttercups, QVC is here to satiate your sweet tooth. Many of their products are holiday-themed, and while there's a long way to winter, if you close your eyes and take a bite of chocolate, you can pretend.

World Wide Chocolate

At World Wide Chocolate, you can try out something new as they offer many specific chocolate products. Perhaps you'll fall in love with a whoopie cake as this writer did. Maybe you'll learn about chocolate nibs. You can get lost for ages browsing their site full of delicious treats. Our Kitchen and Cooking Editor, Danielle DeSiato, loves the Everbar Dark Chocolate Wafer Bar.

Shari’s Berries

Strawberries are sweet, but they could stand to be sweeter, and chocolate is the perfect man for the job. Shari's Berries specializes in gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries to pamper your tastebuds. Better yet, these dipped strawberries are absolutely gorgeous, coming in a variety of colors and designs. You can even bundle the strawberries with a bouquet of flowers to gift to someone to show you care — including yourself (we won’t tell).

Stick With Me

If we're talking beauty and chocolate, there's no way we could avoid talking about bonbons — chocolate spheres filled with various ingredients. They're often very colorful and Stick With Me's bonbons are no exception. Their tagline is "wow even the most un-wowable person" and with a variety of eye-catching designs, it truly is hard not to be wowed. Coming in a box that looks like a book, this might just be the most aesthetic piece of chocolate you'll ever get your hands on, perfect for adding to your Instagram story and, of course, eating.

Compartés

And the runner-up for the most "vibey" chocolate we've ever seen goes to Compartés, or more specifically, their gourmet chocolate truffles. Looking at gift boxes and the square truffles that sport a variety of funky designs from paisley and tiger print, you get the sense that they belong on a wall at the Louvre instead of your mouth. But if you can get over biting into something so cool, you'll discover a variety of flavors like pistachio sea salt and lemon tart.

Vosges Haut Chocolat

Vosges Haut Chocolat offers a variety of chocolate products including truffles, chocolate chips and chocolate bars. The site even offers a guide to meditating while eating chocolate. Perhaps the store's most interesting product is its Grateful Dead Truffle Collection, with truffles inspired by the band's music. It even comes with a limited-edition Grateful Dead patch to add to your favorite clothes or bag.

Cheryl’s Cookies

This particular writer's preferred vessel when it comes to chocolate is the cookie. If you're also someone who can't help but drool over the sweet aroma and gooey consistency of a warm, chocolate chip cookie, then you should shop at Cheryl's Cookies. They offer dozens of delectable flavors like buttercream-frosted cookies and cream.

Harry & David

Harry & David specializes in gift boxes for various occasions, offering a myriad of goodies to stuff the boxes with fruits, wine, baked goods and, you guessed it, chocolate. You can order a deluxe chest of chocolates that comes with treats like chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered grahams and chocolate bars.

Baked by Melissa

If cupcakes are more your speed, you should buy one of the dozens of treats offered at Baked by Melissa. Managing Editor Kate Ellsworth painstakingly and arduously spent many days testing the cupcakes for the sake of science, sometimes consuming upwards of ten cupcakes before 10 A.M. The fruit of her noble sacrifice revealed the truth about Baked by Melissa: the cupcakes are absolutely delicious.

Hotel Chocolat

While eating chocolate is good, sometimes drinking it is better. Hear me out. Who says hot chocolate should only be enjoyed during the winter, under a blanket in front of a fire as flurries of snow fall outside? Hotel Chocolat offers hot chocolate in several flavors from hot chocolate with a hint of mint to chocolate caramel. Whatever you prefer, you can’t go wrong.

Crazy Cups

If you're the type of person who prefers their warm drinks to be derived primarily from coffee instead cocoa beans, first: no judgment. Second: we recommend giving Crazy Cups a sip. With Crazy Cups, you can pop a pod in your Keurig to infuse your medium roast coffee with the taste of flavors such as chocolate glazed donuts and chocolate coconut dream.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent dessert recall: These 4 delicious desserts can make you very sick

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago continues to trigger additional recalls. We’ve already seen several types of desserts made with peanut butter pulled from stores following the peanut butter recall, and that’s because the JIF products are responsible for a Salmonella outbreak in the US. The newest JIF-related recall involves various types of desserts from Deskins Candies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Truffle#Chocolate Bar#Food Drink
Mashed

The Returning Aldi Dessert That Has Shoppers Cheering

The expression "as American as apple pie” is often used by people when they're describing things that are quintessentially American, like baseball, pick-up trucks, and potato chips. Apple pie itself is all-American to the core, and many of us may associate baking and eating the dessert on patriotic holidays like the Fourth of July.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

528K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy