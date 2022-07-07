Neighbor of Dylan Rounds named as suspect in disappearance

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office as well as the FBI have named a neighbor of Dylan Rounds as a suspect in the investigation into his disappearance.

James Brenner is now being held in the Weber County Jail on an unrelated federal firearm charge and no criminal charges have been filed specifically for the Dylan Rounds case, officials report.

However, in court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, it explained that Brenner was squatting on a property adjacent to Dylan Rounds and was, "known to have contact with D.R.," (Dylan Rounds.)

Officials also stated that "multiple persons" have been interviewed by police and arrests have been made for unrelated crimes that have been discovered during the investigation.

Rounds, 19, lived on his farm in Lucin, Utah and was last heard from on May 28 when he made a phone call to a family member.

A few weeks ago, deputies found Rounds' boots and truck about five miles west of his camper. His family suspects foul play is involved because they said Rounds loved his farm and all of his possessions are accounted for.

The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Rounds.

"The investigation is not complete and remains active," officials stated Thursday in a press release. "Law enforcement investigators are continuing to work to locate Dylan and find answers."

Dylan is 5’10” and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.