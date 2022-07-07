ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Neighbor of Dylan Rounds named as suspect in disappearance

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKld5_0gYAOVSo00

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office as well as the FBI have named a neighbor of Dylan Rounds as a suspect in the investigation into his disappearance.

James Brenner is now being held in the Weber County Jail on an unrelated federal firearm charge and no criminal charges have been filed specifically for the Dylan Rounds case, officials report.

However, in court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, it explained that Brenner was squatting on a property adjacent to Dylan Rounds and was, "known to have contact with D.R.," (Dylan Rounds.)

Officials also stated that "multiple persons" have been interviewed by police and arrests have been made for unrelated crimes that have been discovered during the investigation.

Rounds, 19, lived on his farm in Lucin, Utah and was last heard from on May 28 when he made a phone call to a family member.

A few weeks ago, deputies found Rounds' boots and truck about five miles west of his camper. His family suspects foul play is involved because they said Rounds loved his farm and all of his possessions are accounted for.

The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Rounds.

"The investigation is not complete and remains active," officials stated Thursday in a press release. "Law enforcement investigators are continuing to work to locate Dylan and find answers."

Dylan is 5’10” and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

Comments / 1

Related
Gephardt Daily

West Jordan Police: Woman in custody after shooting husband during domestic argument

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan woman has been taken into custody after police say she shot her husband during a domestic dispute. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Officer Sam Winkler, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
eastidahonews.com

Suspect in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance has violent past

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner was painted as a violent man who shouldn’t be released from jail. Brenner was named a suspect by authorities for the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared in late May and has not been heard from since. Friday, Brenner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Box Elder County, UT
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Box Elder County, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol issued in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is no longer danger to the Salt Lake City community as result of the critical incident that occurred in the Salt Lake area on Saturday evening. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the incident occurred in the 1400-block of South Utahan Drive. A suspect threatened officers with a firearm and has since been taken into custody. At this time, SLCPD notes that the suspect is at the hospital.
KUTV

2 juveniles shot during altercation after Clinton City Heritage Days

CLINTON, Utah — Two juveniles were shot late Saturday night in Davis County, where the Clinton City Heritage Days celebration had just finished wrapping up. Less than an hour after the city's carnival and fireworks show, shots were fired at an intersection near Civic Center Park, 2300 N. 1600 West, striking two minors.
CLINTON, UT
KSLTV

Bicyclist identified in fatal collision with vehicle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah –– Officials have now named the victim in a fatal bike crash that happened Thursday on East Frontage Road, (Old Highway 40) near Forestdale Road. Summit County Sheriff released information on the deceased person and a statement from their family. 21-year-old Hunter Thorstenson of Provo...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
iheart.com

Adult Arrested For Attacking Child After Collision During Kickball Game

A Utah man was arrested after a violent confrontation with a teenager during a kickball game. The Tremonton-Garland Police Department said that 34-year-old Christopher Wiggins was playing in a community kickball game when he collided with a 13-year-old boy near home plate. Wiggins became irate following the collision and put...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Officers ask public not to search area for Dylan Rounds

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement asked the public on Wednesday to not search the Lucin area where Dylan Rounds may have disappeared from. The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department explained that there are no organized searches planned for members of the public to participate in that are supported or authorized by law […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#D R
ABC4

UPDATE: Woman taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Herriman

UPDATE: A woman armed with a knife who barricaded herself inside a Herriman home has been taken into custody. After several hours of the woman refusing to surrender, Deputy Chief Stromberg with Herriman City Police says officers entered the home and deployed a chemical agent, allowing officers to take the woman into custody. Officials say […]
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

5 face charges tied to Utah meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin drug ring

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Four Honduran nationals accused of operating a large drug distribution ring in Tooele County are facing numerous felony charges. The investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office began in April. Undercover agents were able to purchase heroin and cocaine from members of the group on May 5 and June 1, according to charging documents. Those members and their vehicles were traced to a home in Lake Point.
KSLTV

Family recounts rescue from flash flood on US Highway 6

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Salt Lake City family is recounting the terrifying moments a flash flood swept their SUV off U.S. Highway 6 on Wednesday, leaving them trapped as the waters carried the vehicle down a ditch. Firefighters and good Samaritans found a creative way to rescue them,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy