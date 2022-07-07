ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airville, PA

Man ID'd After Boaters Find His Body In The Susquehanna River

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amaZf_0gYAORvu00
Jerry Reynolds and the scene of the recovery of his body. Photo Credit: York County Prison (overlay);Facebook/Lancaster County Forensic Center

A 63-year-old man has been identified after his body was discovered by a group of boaters in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

Jerry Reynolds of Airville, Pennsylvania was found along the western shore of Crow Island, near Martic Township around 2 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to began an investigation at 3 p.m.

His cause of death is pending the results of the coroner's autopsy on Friday, July 8.

Reynolds died between 24 to 48 hours before his body was found, the coroner says

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the circumstances of how the body ended up in the river.

He is survived by his siblings Vicky Reynolds, Peggy Reynolds, Tammy Reynolds, Sandra Granruth and Mark Reynolds, and a large extended family, according to two obituaries of sisters that predeceased him.

His funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdac.com

Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Ephrata man dies in Lancaster County crash

The coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1:30 along Route 222 near West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to the coroner, 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata died in the crash. Emergency dispatchers say 222 was shut down due to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Martic Township, PA
City
Airville, PA
firststateupdate.com

25-Year-Old Inmate Found Dead In His Cell In Wilmington

Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Wilmington man at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. Jason Miller, a spokesman with the the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC), said that Shakur Black, in custody since May 12, 2022, died at the facility on Friday morning. Miller...
Daily Voice

1 Injured In Chester County Drive-By Shooting

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chester County Thursday, July 7, authorities said. The shooting happened on the 3500 Block of Lincoln Highway in Thorndale around 5:40 p.m., Caln Township police said. Police believe the shots were fired from a dark-colored Audi A5 or S5 coupe made...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Update On Found Body Along Susquehanna

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities released more information about a body found yesterday in the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. State Police say that a 64-year-old white, non-Hispanic man was found near the Holtwood Bridge. An investigation found the victim had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. They believe he was possibly homeless and living in the area. PSP believes the man may have had communication with the public within the last 48-72 hours. The man’s identity was not released until family members are notified. Authorities add there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Susquehanna River
sanatogapost.com

Two Different Domestic Battles, Two Different Results

READING PA – Two separate and unrelated arguments between couples in eastern Berks County, reported Tuesday (July 5, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, ended in decidedly different ways. Troopers issued a citation following a Union Township dispute. In a Washington Township disagreement, both parties involved declined to press charges.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Convicted Of Brother's Christmas Eve Murder In Harrisburg

A Dauphin County jury has convicted a 28-year-old woman of third-degree murder in her brother's Christmas Eve murder in 2020. Nafiisah McNeill initially tried to claim she stabbed Leon White-Jones dead in self-defense, in front of her sister's home on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg in 2020, Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.
HARRISBURG, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Middletown Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 47-year-old Clint Senior of Middletown, DE. Senior was last seen on July 9, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the Middletown, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Senior have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County coroner needs help identifying woman

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a woman from Reading. The coroner’s office says she has a tattoo of a rose and the name "Brandon" under it on her right forearm. She also had tattoos of paw prints on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal accident shuts down Lancaster County roadway, officials say

Lancaster County, PA — At least one person has been killed in a vehicle accident in Lancaster County, according to officials. Crews remain on the scene of the accident at Route 222NB/West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to authorities it happened shortly before 2:00 PM. Officials say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Duo ID'd Following Deadly Crash On Linglestown Road

A man and woman following a deadly motorcycle crash on Wednesday, June 29, authorities say. Kevin Keim, 64, of Lower Paxton, and Christina Swavola, 59, of Harrisburg, were seriously hurt while riding a motorcycle that crashed at the intersection of Alexandra Lane, Crums Mill and Linglestown roads in Lower Paxton Township, according to Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash on 83 South in York County slows traffic

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
YORK, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June. On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
310K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy