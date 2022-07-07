Man ID'd After Boaters Find His Body In The Susquehanna River

Jerry Reynolds and the scene of the recovery of his body. Photo Credit: York County Prison (overlay);Facebook/Lancaster County Forensic Center

A 63-year-old man has been identified after his body was discovered by a group of boaters in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

Jerry Reynolds of Airville, Pennsylvania was found along the western shore of Crow Island, near Martic Township around 2 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to began an investigation at 3 p.m.

His cause of death is pending the results of the coroner's autopsy on Friday, July 8.

Reynolds died between 24 to 48 hours before his body was found, the coroner says

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the circumstances of how the body ended up in the river.

He is survived by his siblings Vicky Reynolds, Peggy Reynolds, Tammy Reynolds, Sandra Granruth and Mark Reynolds, and a large extended family, according to two obituaries of sisters that predeceased him.

His funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

