OnPolitics: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns following recent scandals

By Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Happy Thursday, OnPolitics readers!

President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Freedom—the nation’s highest honor—to 17 people Thursday, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The president also presented the award posthumously to Sen. John McCain, Apple founder Steve Jobs and Richard Trumka, who was president of the AFL-CIO. Other recipients include Fred Gray, a prominent attorney who represented Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, and Sandra Lindsay, a New York critical care nurse, was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was established under former President John F. Kennedy, is one of the highest awards a civilian can receive.

"This is America," Biden said, pointing to the recipients seated behind him on the stage.

It's Amy with today's top stories.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns following multiple scandals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday that he would resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis that has roiled the United Kingdom.

"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said outside his office at 10 Downing St. in London.

Johnson said the process to select his successor would begin immediately and a timetable for the change in leadership would be announced next week.

He said it was "painful" for him to leave office but conceded he had failed to push back against an onslaught of opposition from his own party ministers urging him to resign.

Johnson’s departure will end his three-year turn as Britain's leader. Days of turmoil were triggered by his evolving explanations of what he knew about a sexual misconduct scandal involving one of his allies. Two of Johnson's top Cabinet ministers quit this week, followed by more than 30 others who said they could no longer serve under his leadership and who urged him to step down.

Who will take over? While there is no clear frontrunner for the U.K's top job, several people already have emerged as possible successors to Johnson, such as the British Defense Secretary and certain members of Parliament.

  • Why are mass shooters getting younger? Experts say pressures on youth have been amplified over the past decade by internet and social media platforms, where bullying and aggressive marketing of hateful ideologies—and weapons—is rampant.
  • DOJ sues Arizona over election law: The U.S. Department of Justice is the latest to object to a new Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship for people who are registered to vote only in presidential elections.
  • Trump could announce 2024 run this summer: Donald Trump's prospective campaign to reclaim the presidency in 2024 faces legal and political jeopardy, but allies said some potential roadblocks—including the threat of prosecution— actually motivate him to run.
  • When's the next Jan. 6 hearing? The seventh Jan. 6 committee hearing will take place July 12 at 10 a.m. EST. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told Face the Nation that the next hearing's topic will be "the efforts to assemble" the Jan. 6 mob.

Georgia prosecutors want to talk to Giuliani, Graham and other Trump allies

Shot: Last month's House Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on the pressure Trump applied to state officials to overturn 2020 election results.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, top aide Gabriel Sterling along with election workers Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman outlined an extensive pressure campaign led by Trump and his allies, all aimed at seeking to flip the state’s election result in the former president’s favor.

Chaser: A special Fulton County grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election issued subpoenas to some of Trump’s closest legal and political allies who allegedly led the effort to subvert the Georgia vote. Testimony is scheduled as early as Tuesday.

In court documents, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the wide-ranging criminal inquiry, offered a preview of what investigators are expected to seek from the most high-profile witnesses yet to be called in the Georgia inquiry.

Who was subpoenaed? Lawyers working with Trump's 2020 campaign: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Cleta Mitchell and Jenna Ellis; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and lawyer and podcast host Jacki Pick Deason.

What roles did they play? Some of the witnesses pursued claims of election fraud, which state officials debunked. Others developed a national strategy to reject 2020 electors from states President Joe Biden won, including Georgia, in order to overturn the election in Trump's favor.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrate 76 years of marriage today. Take a look at their marriage over the years in these photos. -- Amy

