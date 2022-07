A person is dead, the victim in a fatal shooting overnight in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street in Lafayette. Officers say they received the call around 1:42 a.m. and arrived to the scene to find the victim unresponsive after being shot multiple times. LIfe-saving measures by responding officers and an ambulance ride to the hospital were not enough to keep the victim from dying.

