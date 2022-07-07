‘Taking what’s ours’: Piqua man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

FILE – (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing one year in prison.

Terry Lindsey pleaded guilty on April 5, 2022 to the following: entering and remaining in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

The U.S. is recommending Lindsey is sentenced to one year in prison and one year of supervised release. Additionally, the sentencing memorandum requests 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

According to court documents, Lindsey was among the group of rioters that “surrounded, taunted, and assaulted” police, and entered the Capitol Building just a few minutes after the initial breach.

Prosecutors said Lindsey sent photos inside the building to family members and friends saying, “we crash the door overtook the Capitol” and “taking what’s ours.”

It’s not clear when Lindsey will be sentenced.