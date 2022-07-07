ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Shares Revealing Photo of Husband Josh Hall That Has Fans Commenting on His ‘Firecracker’

By Grace Turney
 3 days ago

Christina Hall recently shared a revealing photo of her husband Josh Hall that has fans talking. Here’s what the HGTV star posted and what fans are saying about her husband.

Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared a few photos showing how her family celebrated July 4th

HGTV star Christina Hall shared several social media posts showing how her family celebrated Independence Day weekend.

The Christina on the Coast star shared an adorable Instagram video of her three children having a dance-off. Her sons, Brayden and Hudson, tried to do flips and headstands while her daughter, Taylor, danced in and out of the frame. Hall set the video to the song “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

Hall posted another Instagram photo of the entire family, including herself, her husband, Josh Hall, and her three children. They were all smiling and decked out in Fourth of July attire. “My loves ❤️💙💥!! Happy 4th from our family to yours. 🇺🇸🤍,” she captioned the image.

And, in a post that has all her fans commenting, Hall shared an Instagram picture of her husband wearing a revealing American flag onesie. Josh was posed with his arms outstretched, gazing up at the sky in sunglasses, while Hall’s youngest son, Hudson, looked over at him in the background.

“Just enjoying the view,” Hall cheekily captioned the photo. “💥 Happy 4th of July weekend . ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸”

Fans commented on Christina Hall’s revealing photo of her husband, Josh Hall

Christina Hall’s fans were quick to comment on the picture of her husband Josh Hall posing in a tight onesie.

Some pointed out her two-year-old son’s facial expression in the background with comments like, “Hudson is all of us,” and, “Best part is Hudson’s face in the back. 😂”

Others commented on Josh’s “firecracker.” “Mini firecracker 🧨 sorry Christina 😞,” said one fan, while another responded, “Have u watched fireworks lately??? Some are big, some not, doesn’t matter, still enjoyable! Happy 4th🎇🧨🎇🧨🎇🧨🎇🧨”

But Josh seemed to take the comments in stride. He commented, “Hudson was not impressed with my patriotic Thai Chi…” to which one person replied, “looks pretty cold in Newport.”

Josh responded with good humor, writing, “That’s after fluff…I struggle to be like rest [sic].”

The HGTV star’s husband Josh Hall recently said he wanted the couple to ‘live past 110’

Josh Hall recently left a comment on his wife Christina Hall’s social media post that shows the newlywed couple is more in love than ever.

On June 17, the HGTV star shared two black and white pictures of her grandparents on Instagram in honor of their 71st wedding anniversary. In the first photo, Hall’s grandfather helped her grandmother step out of a car. In the second image, the couple smiled while slicing their wedding cake.

“Happy 71st Wedding Anniversary to my grandparents,” Hall captioned the images. “Allll these years later they are still a beautiful couple in love. ❤️”

Josh left a sweet comment on the photos. “Looks like we are going to have to live past 110 to compete…I’m in!” he wrote. Fans seemed to love Josh’s response, and many wished the couple years of happiness together in the future.

