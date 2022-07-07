Use caution around campfires to avoid burns, UW Health says

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is reminding people to use caution around campfires and cookouts this summer to avoid preventable injuries.

Many injuries happen when accelerants like gasoline or kerosene are used to start the fire, the health care provider said. Children are at particular risk and should never play with toys near a fire or be left alone near a fire even if it has been put out.

If a person suffers a burn, Lori Mickelson from UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center has some tips.

“You can stop and cool the burn. We don’t recommend adding ice to the burn or applying ice, instead just use a cool washcloth,” she said.

She also recommends only burning dry materials and not using anything but wood or brush on the fire. Having a bucket of water or garden hose ready to extinguish the fire is also a good idea.

