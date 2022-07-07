Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Wednesday that will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Friday for all of North Texas. High temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 degrees Thursday and Friday in Denton County, with peak heat index values up to 110 degrees, according to the weather service. There is no relief in the extended forecast either, with high temperatures ranging from 102-105 Saturday through Wednesday next week and no rain in the forecast. Low temperatures are not expected to dip below 80 degrees.
Effective: 2022-07-09 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Godley, or 8 miles northwest of Cleburne, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleburne, Joshua and Godley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The severe drought has Forth Worth and its suburbs thirsty this year, setting new records for water use in each of the last four months.Wednesday marked the highest water use day so far this year, with more than 357 million gallons pushing through the system.The demand for water, which has already surpassed the highest summer days of 2021, is pushing monthly residential water bills up as homeowners are being forced to use more water to keep yards green than they've had to use in several years.Rates haven't changed, according to Mary Gugliuzza with Fort Worth...
DALLAS — Water utility crews spent Thursday afternoon trying to repair a water main break in a neighborhood in southern Dallas. Neighbors became alarmed when water began shooting from a hole in the street along Lazy River Drive. Homeowner Donald Campbell said he woke up to loud sounds as the gushing water showered his home and flooded his vehicles.
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Things were peachy in Weatherford today as thousands came out for 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival. "This is the place to be," Paul Johnson said. Families scooped up bushels of the sweet fruit and some couldn't wait to take a big bite. The one-day...
Effective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The city of Highland Village will spray for mosquitoes in the Castlewood area Saturday through Monday after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus. City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas, the city said in a news release Friday afternoon. See the spray map for the specific spray areas.
Meticulously maintained abode with peaceful backyard oasis! Enjoy your days entertaining under the shade of the extended cedar patio, and grilling in your outdoor kitchen with gas grill, sink, and granite counter top. You will be impressed by the 3 car garage and 8ft board on board fence that has a 30ft automatic driveway gate! The interior of the home boasts of a flexible layout that showcases open living & dining areas. The updated kitchen flaunts quartz breakfast bar, updated counter tops, white cabinets and black stainless steel stove top & apron sink. The roof, gutters and AC unit are only a couple years old. Most windows in the home have been replaced & come with a warranty. There are three community pools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining.
FORT WORTH, Texas — The air in Leslie Beltran's apartment is technically on, but her unit is still hot. On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far, her thermostat read 83 degrees. “It’s not one of the regular units were you control your own A/C or heat,"...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County recently hit numbers that matched the “peak levels recorded during the Delta wave,” according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI). As of July 1, the county was home to 5,487 positive cases, a 19.6% spike week over week,...
Mesquite has been designated as a “Reception Center” for gulf coast evacuees in the event of a hurricane. Should the need arise, Mesquite city agencies would set up facilities at a predetermined location which could accept, feed and medically access thousands and thousands of evacuees. Those evacuees would then be distributed to various shelters throughout the DFW Metroplex.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - From frozen treats to cold baths, the Fort Worth Zoo is finding creative ways to keep their animals comfortable as temperatures climb.Most of the animals at the zoo, especially ones that live in outdoor enclosures, are from areas of the world that have very similar climates to Dallas-Fort Worth, so they're used to the heat."The hot African savannah's and the humid rainforests in Asia, that's where a lot of our animals are found," said Avery Elander with the Fort Worth Zoo.Still, zoo staff create icy treats for the animals to enjoy during the summertime."Sometimes the...
GRAYSON COUNTY (KTEN) -- People in Grayson County may now find it easier when looking for property to build their new home. "This is a great win for private property rights, and realtors are all about private property rights," said Incoming President for Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, Robin Phillips.
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
Construction has begun on the Hwy. 377 pedestrian crossing in Keller. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction on the Hwy. 377 pedestrian crossing began the week of July 5, according to a city of Keller newsletter. The addition of this crosswalk will allow pedestrians to safely cross the highway just south of...
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.
Comments / 0