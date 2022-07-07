ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Bosque County Sheriff's Office arrests man, seizes weapons and narcotics at Walnut Springs home

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after weapons, narcotics, and packaging materials 'indicative of narcotics trafficking' were seized at a home in Walnut Springs on Thursday.

Investigators and deputies executed a search warrant for the home located at 165 North 2nd Street. Deputies arrested Charles Varble, and once the house was secured they located about 32 grams of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of heroin, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Authorities also located "numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking," according to the sheriff's office.

"Investigators also located and seized weapons that are suspected of being stolen," said the sheriff's office. "Other charges will be forthcoming, pending the investigation into the weapons and other items located in the residence."

Varble was transported to the Bosque County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

"I am proud of the continued work that my investigators and deputies do to detect and apprehend criminals in Bosque County," said the sheriff's office.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Killeen police investigating death of man who suffered burn injuries

Killeen police said they are investigating the death of a man who suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. officers responded to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a fire. Medics were on the scene providing life-saving measures for a man suffering burn injuries, he was taken to Advent Health where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

