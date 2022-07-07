5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.

The crash victims have been identified as:

Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George

Kelly C. Sabey, 56, from Wallsburg

Timothy L. Hood, 52, from Redmond

Tyler Kinder, 31, from Salt Lake City

Paul Denton, 54, from Frisco, Texas

Washington County crash – July 1

UHP says a head-on collision left one man dead on July 1 around 2:14 p.m. along SR-9 just east of milepost 4.

Authorities say the victim is Deliberto Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George.

Officials say the crash happened when a vehicle crossed over the center line and into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on with Pablo-Cruz’s truck.

After the impact, the victim continued turning left and was T-boned on the passenger side by another vehicle traveling right behind Pablo-Cruz’s truck.

The collision pushed both the victim’s truck and the following SUV off the roadway into the shoulder area. UHP says the victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers and three passengers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

(Courtesy of UHP)

Wasatch County crash – July 2

A man was killed after a fatal crash near Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County on July 2.

UHP says the victim is Kelly C. Sabey, 56 from Wallsburg.

Troopers say the crash happened along SR-189 near milepost 24 around 6:41 a.m.

UHP says the crash happened when “for some unknown reason,” Sabey veered left off the roadway before overcorrecting to the right. The maneuver caused Sabey’s car to roll down the southbound lane embankment, ejecting him during the collision.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt during the fatal crash. The incident remains under investigation.

(Courtesy of UHP)

Sevier County crash – July 2

A motorcyclist has died after a rollover crash in Sevier County on July 2.

UHP has identified the victim as Timothy L. Hood, 52, of Redmond.

Authorities say the crash happened along I-70 near milepost 19 around 10:05 a.m.

Troopers say Hood was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle along the westbound lanes at the time. For reasons unknown, Hood veered off the roadway and crashed into the median. Hood eventually lost control and began to roll. UHP says the victim rolled about 50 yards before stopping near the median.

Hood was found with critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. UHP says it appears the man was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Wayne County crash – July 2

A motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash in Wayne County on July 2.

UHP says the victim is Paul Denton, 54, from Frisco, Texas.

Troopers say the crash happened along SR-12 near milepost 111 around 2:33 p.m.

Officials say Denton was riding a Victory motorcycle when he could not maneuver a turn in the roadway, causing him to run off an embankment. UHP says as the motorcycle drove off, Denton was thrown from the bike and gainst a large pile of boulders.

When authorities arrived they airlifted Denton to a local hospital in stable condition. Later that evening, officials say Denton died due to his injuries.

Davis County crash – July 5

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by multiple times by a vehicle in Salt Lake City on July 5.

UHP has identified the victim as Tyler Kinder, 31, from Salt Lake City.

Officials say the crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 around 12:55 a.m. Kinder was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, emerging onto the northbound lanes of I-15 from Us-89 in North Salt Lake.

For some reason, Kinder lost control of his bike, ran off the roadway, and struck a concrete barrier. Kinder fell off his bike during the impact and slid onto the roadway. His motorcycle went into the HOV lane.

As Kinder was laying on the road, UHP says an oncoming sedan struck Kinder, pushing him into the HOV lane. Another oncoming truck struck Kinder a second time, along with his bike.

Kinder was then struck a third time by another oncoming sedan.

Authorities say Kinder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and roads were closed for hours as crews investigated the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.